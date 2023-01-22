^

Business

DA pushes bio-fertilizers for corn

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
January 22, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) is pushing the use of bio-fertilizers to boost corn production.

In a memorandum order, the DA issued implementing guidelines on the provision and promotion of bio-fertilizers in corn areas.

The use of bio-fertilizers as supplemental source of plant nutrients is supported under the National Corn Program (NCP) to sustain the yield level of corn and income of farmers.

With the issuance of the guidelines, the DA aims to promote the use of bio-fertilizers for corn, which will improve, or at least help sustain, corn productivity through the use of bio-fertilizers and will reduce the use of inorganic nitrogen-fertilizers.

The agency cited the spike in the cost of inorganic fertilizers due to the increasing price of oil in the international market.

“The high price of inorganic fertilizers significantly affects the cost of corn production in our country thus reducing the income of farmers,” the DA said.

A cheaper alternative to inorganic fertilizers, bio-fertilizers contain organisms that enhances nutrient uptake of plants, improving the plant’s root system, enhancing nutrient absorption, providing resistance to pest and diseases, and enhancing soil condition.

Under the guidelines, corn farmers registered registered in the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA) can avail of six bags per hectare of ready to use bio-fertilizers.

The inputs will be distributed through the active corn cluster organization or through local government unit-Agricultural Extension Workers (LGU-AEWs) for individual farmers not part of any cluster.

The DA will also promote bio-fertilizers via various extension activities such as information caravan, trainings, techno demo, and quad media.

Also this month, the DA issued a memorandum order implementing stringent guidelines to avail of fertilizer discount vouchers for a more efficient implementation of the NCP.

The order amended the Implementing Guidelines for the Crop Year 2022 And 2023 of the National Corn Program Fertilizer Discount Voucher in Support of Corn And Cassava Farmers.

“This project aims to ensure timely provision of fertilizers to farmer-beneficiaries and sustain and/or increase the current yield level of corn and cassava,” the DA said.

The agency has allowed representatives of farmer-beneficiaries to claim the discount voucher if they could not personally appear due to health reasons, special cases like quarantine restrictions, or any peculiar situations as may be approved by the DA.

However, they need to provide an authorization letter to be duly approved and with the conformity of an authorized DA personnel.

They also need to submit supporting documents by the designated authorized representative/s such as a duly signed photocopy of the farmer-beneficiary’s ID, and the representative’s ID.

FERTILIZER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Air fares to go down next month

Air fares to go down next month

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 4 days ago
Travelers planning to go out of town for the summer season should start booking their flights in February, as airlines will...
Business
fbtw
After swiftly passing House, Maharlika fund gets quietly revamped

After swiftly passing House, Maharlika fund gets quietly revamped

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
The controversial bill that seeks to establish the Maharlika Investment Fund was quietly “re-engineered” after...
Business
fbtw
Russia to sell much-needed oil and gas to Pakistan

Russia to sell much-needed oil and gas to Pakistan

14 hours ago
Pakistan will start importing oil and gas from Russia by March on terms that will ensure "mutual economic benefit", the nations...
Business
fbtw
SSS to proceed with contribution rate hike

SSS to proceed with contribution rate hike

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 days ago
The Social Security System has decided to proceed with the scheduled contribution rate hike in a bid to protect the actuarial...
Business
fbtw

The woodcutter’s promise

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
A king had to leave for a long journey and wondered who he should leave in charge of his kingdom while he was gone.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine economy grows by over 7.5% in 2022

Philippine economy grows by over 7.5% in 2022

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Philippine economy grew at a faster rate last year with the further lifting of strict COVID-19 quarantine and lockdown...
Business
fbtw
Pag-IBIG releases record P118 billion housing loans

Pag-IBIG releases record P118 billion housing loans

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Home Development Mutual Fund, commonly known as Pag-IBIG, has released a record P118 billion worth of housing loans last...
Business
fbtw
Higher 3% cap on credit card transactions starts next month

Higher 3% cap on credit card transactions starts next month

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Aside from soaring prices of basic commodities, Filipino consumers are set to face another burden after the Bangko Sentral...
Business
fbtw
Jollibee sets bigger expansion in North America

Jollibee sets bigger expansion in North America

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Jollibee Foods Corp. is expanding in more North America locations this year, as part of its goal to grow to 500 stores in...
Business
fbtw
Philippine mobile, broadband speed improve in 2022, says Ookla

Philippine mobile, broadband speed improve in 2022, says Ookla

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Philippines saw the quality and speed of its internet connectivity improve by double digits in 2022 on the back of infrastructure...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with