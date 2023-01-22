BOI, MAP to collaborate on investment promotion

MANILA, Philippines — The Board of Investments (BOI) and the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) have committed to work together on potential investment promotion activities in a bid to position the Philippines as an ideal investment destination for global businesses.

In a statement yesterday, the BOI said Trade Undersecretary and BOI managing head Ceferino Rodolfo recently had a productive meeting with the MAP led by its newly elected president Benedicta Du-Baladad on Jan. 18.

Rodolfo said the association’s commitment to collaborate with the agency on potential investment promotion activities and projects is a very welcome development, noting MAP’s high-regard on supporting many government initiatives in achieving and sustaining a dynamic and inclusive economic growth of the country through expansion of investments, trade, and exports.

“The BOI has always encouraged a close working relationship with the private sector in the implementation of its investments promotion efforts, knowing fully well that the private sector’s expertise, initiatives, and networks within the business community will help the country generate more investments,” Rodolfo said.

BOI’s investments promotion services team will initially invite MAP to participate in its various investment promotion activities and missions lined up for the year.

During the meeting, Du-Baladad said the association would include as part of the program in its upcoming MAP Congress on Blueprint for Shared Prosperity a briefing of the participants on the investment climate in the country and the advantages and opportunities for investors.

In addition, Du-Baladad offered to help the BOI in threshing out tax-related concerns of investors including those with expansion plans in the Philippines.