First Gen tapped by Silliman University for RE shift

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
December 22, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — First Gen Corp. has been tapped by Negros Oriental’s leading medical institution, Silliman University Medical Center Foundation Inc. (SUMCFI), for its renewable energy shift.

SUMCFI is greening its facilities by shifting to renewable energy through First Gen, making it the first hospital in the island to be directly powered by geothermal energy from locally sourced clean power.

First Gen said the 800-kilowatt geothermal power supply to SUMCFI would commence on January 26, 2023.

The power will come from First Gen’s renewable energy arm Energy Development Corp. (EDC), whose second largest geothermal facility is located in Valencia, Negros Oriental.

“After carefully evaluating offers from various proponents, the board has decided to partner with First Gen that will be able to supply us with clean, renewable energy through geothermal power coming from our very own province here in Negros Oriental at a very competitive price,” said Emmanuel Abellanosa, corporate secretary and mermber of the board of directors of SUMCFI.

SUMCFI likewise signed up for a 15-year solar rooftop power purchase agreement and remote energy monitoring system with First Gen’s Pi Energy subsidiary.

First Gen, a leading clean energy company, has a portfolio of power plants which runs on hydro, solar, wind, and natural gas.

EDC is First Gen’s 100 percent renewable energy subsidiary that has over 1,480 megawatts (MW) total installed capacity and accounts for 20 percent of the country’s total installed renewable energy capacity.

Its 1,185.40-MW geothermal portfolio accounts for 62 percent of the country’s total installed geothermal capacity, making the Philippines the third largest geothermal producer in the world.

