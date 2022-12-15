^

Business

Meralco signs emergency power deal after San Miguel fallout

Philstar.com
December 15, 2022 | 11:35am
Meralco signs emergency power deal after San Miguel fallout
Last Nov. 24, the CA’s 14th Division issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) suspending the implementation of SPPC’s power supply agreement with Meralco.
STAR / Boy Santos, file

MANILA, Philippines — Following the fallout with a San Miguel Corp. power subsidiary, Manila Electric Co. signed an emergency power supply agreement (EPSA) with GNPower Dinginin Ltd. on Thursday.

In a statement, the Pangilinan-led power distributor said that the EPSA will cover a supply of 300 megawatts baseload capacity starting today until January 25, 2023.

“Meralco exhausts all measures to continue supplying its customers with sufficient and reliable power, while mitigating the impact of the TRO to its customers,” it said in a statement.

Meralco indicated that the EPSA will mitigate the company’s exposure to the volatility of the spot market and protect consumers from higher generation costs.

RELATED STORIES: Meralco issues notice of claim to SPPC | Court issues TRO on ERC order vs SMC-Meralco deal

The EPSA has a rate of P5.96 per per kilowatt-hour.Meralco said this will cover some of the gaps left after the Court of Appeals slapped a TRO on its power supply agreement with San Miguel-backed South Premiere Power Corp.

Meralco is the country’s largest power distributor.

READ: TRO on South Premier-Meralco deal worries Marcos

MERALCO

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Megawide property unit to spend P3 billion for new mid-rise projects

By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
The group of engineering tycoon Edgar Saavedra is targeting to disrupt the real estate industry with its property company, PH1 World Developers.
Business
fbtw

On presidential travels, the private sector and agri-microentrepreneurs

By Joey Concepcion | 13 hours ago
I had a very interesting interview with Karen Davila on her show in ANC.
Business
fbtw
Index rebounds on US inflation optimism

Index rebounds on US inflation optimism

By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
Share prices rebounded by 32.69 points or 0.50 percent to settle at 6,615.07 as US inflation turned out to be “cooler-thanexpected,”...
Business
fbtw

UP New Clark City campus breaks ground

By Catherine Talavera | 13 hours ago
The construction of a University of the Philippines campus in New Clark City has started, according to the Bases Conversion and Development Authority
Business
fbtw

SMC completes tender offer for Eagle Cement shares

By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
San Miguel Corp., the country’s diversified conglomerate, now owns 99.9 percent of Eagle Cement Corp. after completing its tender offer to shareholders of the listed cement firm owned by the Ang family.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Premiere Island Power REIT IPO is today

Premiere Island Power REIT IPO is today

4 hours ago
Does that mean that PREIT will fail and that its IPO investors will be disappointed?
Business
fbtw
What does it mean for SPNEC&rsquo;s stock price if it loses the shotgun clause showdown?

What does it mean for SPNEC’s stock price if it loses the shotgun clause showdown?

4 hours ago
Truth is, SPNEC is a lot more like the guy with the taco dreams than the tito with all the money, so the deck is stacked against...
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: SMC completes Eagle Cement takeover and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: SMC completes Eagle Cement takeover and 2 more market updates

4 hours ago
That’s game! This was basically the final “real” step in the process of SMC’s takeover of EAGLE....
Business
fbtw
US political world seeks distance from disgraced donor Bankman-Fried

US political world seeks distance from disgraced donor Bankman-Fried

4 hours ago
Recipients reach as far into the US political world as President Joe Biden, whose 2020 campaign accepted more than $5 million...
Business
fbtw
BSP speeds up digital onboarding of MSMEs

BSP speeds up digital onboarding of MSMEs

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 13 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is finalizing a policy framework for basic merchant accounts to accelerate the digital onboarding...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with