^

Business

Unfazed by renewed Fed fears, Philippine shares defy regional gloom

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
December 6, 2022 | 5:02pm
PSE
In this May 10, 2022 photo, the external display of the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City shows PSEi's closing a day after the presidential elections.
PSE / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Unfazed by rising inflation, local shares rallied on Tuesday as it was one of the regional bourses that brushed off concerns that the US Federal Reserve might need to keep raising interest rates. 

The Philippine Stock Exchange index surged 3.61% to close at 6,674.38. The broader All Shares index shot up 2.17%.

All of the sub-indices landed in green, led by holding firms which skyrocketed 4.35%. 

Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, noted the local bourse kept its head above water amid trading today. 

“Investors shrugged concerns that the Fed will need to hike interest rates for longer than previously anticipated with the intended goal of bringing down inflation following the better than expected Nov ISM services data,” he said. 

Investors didn’t even flinch when the latest inflation data came in, as the Philippines saw the prices of consumer goods and services accelerate to 7.8% year-on-year in November. 

Limlingan noted that the market is still anticipating the US Fed to hike rates by 50 basis points this month. As it is, the Fed’s aggressive tightening is widely expected to temper the growth momentum of the global economy as most central banks follow its lead. 

“The verdict is in. Today's winner is the PSE index,” said Hernan Segovia, trader at Summit Securities.

“Index heavyweights SM and SM Prime Holdings did a sweet revenge by contributing 100 points at today's rally,” he added. 

Michael Enriquez, chief investment officer at Sun Life Investment Management and Trust Corp., said bargain hunting was still abound in today’s trading.

“There were some bargain hunting of large cap names that recently corrected. Market value continues to be quite anemic,” Enriquez said in a Viber message. 

All three main indexes on Wall Street lost more than 1% while Asia struggled to maintain momentum. Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Wellington, Mumbai, Bangkok, Taipei and Jakarta were also in the red. Shanghai was barely moved while Tokyo rose. 

At home, foreign investors bought P270.44 million more shares than they sold in the local stock market. A total of million 582.78 million stocks, valued at P6.04 billion, switched hands on Tuesday.  — with AFP

INFLATION

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Work-from-home policy to spur demand for office space in provinces

Work-from-home policy to spur demand for office space in provinces

By Catherine Talavera | 2 days ago
The government’s move to allow 100 percent work-from-home arrangement for information technology- business process management...
Business
fbtw

Dollar drop continues

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
Last week, the US dollar continued its historic drop from a two-decade high that was touched on Sept. 28.
Business
fbtw
Does the P250-B Maharlika Wealth Fund make sense?
play

Does the P250-B Maharlika Wealth Fund make sense?

By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 days ago
Lawmakers allied with President Marcos are pushing for the creation of a P250-billion sovereign wealth fund. But will it work...
Business
fbtw

Ill-premised and railroaded wealth fund

By Rey Gamboa | 17 hours ago
Now is not the time to create a sovereign wealth fund, more so, to pass a law creating the proposed Maharlika Wealth Fund.
Business
fbtw

Clarifying rules on reporting and payment of WFH penalties

By Lyndon Pedro Jay B. Melchor Jr. | 17 hours ago
The onslaught of the global COVID-19 pandemic has caused various travel restrictions and quarantines.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Premiere Island REIT reported to be &ldquo;fully subscribed&rdquo;

Premiere Island REIT reported to be “fully subscribed”

9 hours ago
“Fully subscribed” is not “oversubscribed”
Business
fbtw
Prime Media Holdings has its takeover reconfigured

Prime Media Holdings has its takeover reconfigured

9 hours ago
I don’t have a good feeling for what this change is about.
Business
fbtw
Lance Gokongwei resigns as Cebu Pacific President & CEO

Lance Gokongwei resigns as Cebu Pacific President & CEO

9 hours ago
Maybe the Gokongweis are hoping to use Mr. Szucs as an aggro tank, to avoid negative associations with the long-term management...
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: New GDP targets and 3 more market updates

Quick Take: New GDP targets and 3 more market updates

9 hours ago
What would happen if China continued to cave in to popular pressure and further opened the economy?
Business
fbtw
More than 20% have suffered violence, harassment at work: UN

More than 20% have suffered violence, harassment at work: UN

By Christophe Vogt | 9 hours ago
More than one in five people in employment worldwide have experienced some form of workplace harassment or violence, according...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with