NAC gets environment awards

MANILA, Philippines — Two subsidiaries of Nickel Asia Corp. (NAC) were accorded the coveted Presidential Mineral Industry Environmental Award (PMIEA) in the 68th Annual National Mine Safety and Environment Conference (ANMSEC) held recently in Baguio City.

NAC recently reported more than P21 billion in gross revenues. NAC’s attributable net income reached P6.9 billion from January to September, up from last year’s P6.17 billion.

Hinatuan Mining Corporation (HMC) and Taganito Mining Corporation (TMC), both subsidiaries of NAC, are recipients of the prestigious PMIEA this year, a back-to-back win for both.

In addition, the Best Mining Forest Award and the Most Improved Safety Performance under the Safest Mines Award were accorded also to TMC, with operations based in Claver, Surigao del Norte.

It is also a back-to-back win for HMC this year. HMC, with operations based in Tagana-an, also in Surigao del Norte, was the grand slam winner during the 67th ANMSEC last year, sweeping all major honors from the country’s most prestigious award-giving body in the mining industry.

Two more NAC subsidiaries were honored – Cagdianao Mining Corp. (CMC), with operations in Dinagat Islands, a Platinum Achievement Awardee for Surface Mining Operation Category; and Rio Tuba Nickel (RTN) in Palawan, the two-time ASEAN Awardee for Best Mining, was a Platinum Awardee for its nickel operations and Titanium Awardee for its limestone project.

RTN was also declared the grand slam champion in the safety competition during the ‘Mine Safety Field Demonstration and Field Competition’ held on the fourth day of the conference. The Annual Mine Safety and Environment Conference is organized by the Philippine Mine Safety and Environment Association (PMSEA) in coordination with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Mines and Geosciences Bureau, the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines, the Philippine Society of Mining Engineers (PSEM).

The PMIEA, meanwhile, is pursuant to Executive Order 399, series of 1997, which recognizes outstanding display of dedication, initiative and innovation in various aspects of operations in the country’s minerals sector.