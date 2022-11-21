AIM, UH offer double degree in data science and business

MANILA, Philippines — The Aboitiz School of Innovation, Technology & Entrepreneurship at the Asian Institute of Management (AIM) and the C.T. Bauer School of Business at the University of Houston (UH) are combining forces to launch a pioneering double undergraduate degree program for intake in May 2023.

Designed to develop the next generation of leaders for a future that is powered by data, with the ability to solve user and consumer problems using innovative technology solutions, the pioneering double degree Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Business Administration and Bachelor of Business Administration Major in Management Information Systems leverages off the strengths of both world-class institutions.

Students will use world-class computing facilities and will be taught by practitioner data scientists and business professionals from both schools.

An Asian pioneer in management education, AIM is the first school in Southeast Asia to receive accreditation from the US-based Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, globally recognized as having the world’s highest standards.

UH is the largest public research university in Houston and the third largest university in Texas. Founded in 1927, the 95-year-old university is recognized as an R1 institution by the Carnegie Foundation for its high level of research activity and its being home to a Phi Beta Kappa chapter. It has an outstanding reputation for student success, teaching, research, and innovation.

The program consists of four years of study, each year comprised of two semesters and a summer term. The first three years shall be spent at Makati-based AIM with a semestral online class held with UH. Students taking the option to spend their senior year at the UH campus in Houston shall be granted a 12-month visa and shall have the opportunity to do optional practical training in the United States after completing the program.

Interested high school seniors should submit an accomplished online application form available at go.aim.edu/bsdsbaform, a two-minute video essay, a personal statement of 500 to 650 words, and a photocopy of any government-issued identification card.

Admission requirements for Bauer shall be provided pending admission to AIM. Admissions deadline is March 17, 2023.

For further inquiries and clarification, interested parties may access [email protected] or call +63 908 851 0912.