^

Business

Hit by peso's slump, San Miguel reports lower 9-month earnings

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
November 15, 2022 | 4:19pm
Hit by peso's slump, San Miguel reports lower 9-month earnings
In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday, the Ang-led conglomerate indicated its consolidated net income retreated 62.1% year-on-year to P12.9 billion in the first nine months.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Conglomerate San Miguel Corp. reported its net income suffered in the first three quarters as a result of the peso’s depreciation despite the boons of a reopened Philippine economy.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday, the Ramon Ang-led conglomerate indicated its consolidated net income retreated 62.1% year-on-year to P12.9 billion in the first nine months. San Miguel attributed the decline to “the impact of unrealized forex loss.”

Despite the drag on the company’s bottom-line, San Miguel reported its consolidated revenues in the first nine months surged. The company reckoned revenues leapfrogged 71% on-year to P1.1 trillion. 

The company’s consolidated income from its various business segments rose 24% on annual basis to P108.5 billion. The growth was driven by its oil refinery, food and beverage, packaging, and infrastructure segments.

“The continuing increase in demand for our products and services has been very encouraging despite the challenging businesses environment,” Ang, the company's president and chief executive, said.

Broken down, the company’s food and beverage arm saw consolidated revenues rose 18% on-year to P261.5 billion. San Miguel Food and Beverage Inc. credited the growth to higher sales volumes, such as those observed in sales of its alcoholic drink products in the first three quarters. 

Its brewery division saw its net income advance 15% on-year to P16.2 billion in the first nine months. San Miguel Brewery Inc. credited the improvement since it sold 164.2 million cases of its signature brew, up 11% when compared to the same period a year ago. 

Revenues of Ginebra San Miguel, Inc. advanced 12% on-year to P34.5 billion in the first three quarters. This segment sold 32.6 million cases of its various distilled spirits, up 8% on an annual basis in the same period. 

Likewise, San Miguel's power segment reported revenues that expanded 77% on-year to P166.1 billion in the first nine months. The growth in SMC Global Power was supported by “the offtake volume growth and the increase in average bilateral rates.”

Petron Corp., meanwhile, benefitted from a reopened economy, as its operation in its domestic and Malaysian hubs posted higher sales volumes in the first three quarters. Revenues ballooned 116% on an annual basis to P631.1 billion. 

San Miguel's infrastructure segment reported similar gains as well. The company said its toll roads benefitted from higher traffic volumes, raking in P20.9 billion revenues that grew 57% in the first nine months.

Shares in San Miguel finished trading on Tuesday up 0.82% to P97.8 apiece.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE

SAN MIGUEL CORP.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

The future is renewable

By Warlo Yu | 17 hours ago
Times have indeed been tough for the ordinary Juan and Maria dela Cruz.
Business
fbtw

Planning ahead and growth in 2023

By Tony F. Katigbak | 17 hours ago
This year, the country’s main focus economy-wise was to get back on track. It was a tall order considering many outside factors that have heavily impacted the country’s economy this year between the continuing...
Business
fbtw
DOE crafts EO for offshore wind development

DOE crafts EO for offshore wind development

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
The Department of Energy aims to address the strong clamor for offshore wind development in the country by streamlining processes...
Business
fbtw

Protecting cryptocurrency investors

By Rey Gamboa | 17 hours ago
If there is one lesson that can be lifted from the “$16 billion to zero” meltdown of the FTX Cryptocurrency Exchange last week, it is the need for tighter oversight by regulatory agencies in the conduct...
Business
fbtw
Landbank income soars 54% to P26 billion

Landbank income soars 54% to P26 billion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) saw its net income climb by over 50 percent to P25.7 billion in the first...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DITO forex losses climb to P6-B in Q3

DITO forex losses climb to P6-B in Q3

7 hours ago
The point is that it’s not like DITO just has to survive for a few more years before it passes through some magical...
Business
fbtw
20 companies seeking Q3 reporting deadline extension

20 companies seeking Q3 reporting deadline extension

7 hours ago
There are now 20 companies that are unable to comply with the PSE’s reporting requirements, up from just eight the day...
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: Phoenix Petroleum's net loss and 1 more market update

Quick Take: Phoenix Petroleum's net loss and 1 more market update

8 hours ago
Unfortunately for PNX, the price of gas increased dramatically during the year, and demand for that gas has dropped off a...
Business
fbtw
Treasury makes partial T-bill award

Treasury makes partial T-bill award

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
The government made a partial award of P8.6 billion in short-term securities as investors demanded higher yields ahead of...
Business
fbtw
Philippine stocks rise on cooler US inflation rate

Philippine stocks rise on cooler US inflation rate

By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
The Philippine stock market got off to a strong start yesterday on hopes cooler US inflation would lead to less aggressive...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with