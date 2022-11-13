^

Business

Bria Homes expands Trece Martires project

The Philippine Star
November 13, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Villar-owned property developer Bria Homes is expanding its project in Trece Martires, Cavite, anchored on expectations that this would provide investors and homebuyers a golden opportunity to capitalize on the booming economic growth in the outskirts of Metro Manila.

Bria’s residential villages, which offer some of the most modern amenities available in the country today, combined with Cavite’s ideal suburban-like location, make the Trece Martires project an irresistible find for those who hope to get away from the stresses of Metro Manila without losing the conveniences of an urban lifestyle.

With its impressive industrial developments, superior infrastructure, and easy access to the capital city, Cavite remains one of the most attractive choices for those who aim to settle in Greater Manila. Unlike the more distant provinces, Cavite’s close proximity to Metro Manila makes a daily commute viable for Metro-based workers or even students.

“Aside from being a strong draw for both investors as well as aspiring homebuyers, Bria Trece Martires is also an example of Bria’s earnest efforts in helping decongest the metro and optimize the Philippine housing market,” Bria division head Ed Aguilar said.

“Bria hopes to encourage more Filipinos to move away from the country’s over-developed areas by presenting high-quality housing options like those in Bria Trece Martires.”

