^

Business

Oil price rollbacks not enough to brace drivers for soaring inflation — transport group

Franco Luna - Philstar.com
October 25, 2022 | 3:55pm
Oil price rollbacks not enough to brace drivers for soaring inflation â€” transport group
An attendant fills up a tricycle with gasoline at a petrol station in Manila on March 15, 2022.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the scheduled rollbacks in fuel prices this week, fuel prices still remain high and out of reach for ordinary drivers and consumers, transport group the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide or Piston said Tuesday.

Marking the first rollback in prices after two consecutive weeks of price hikes, local oil firms announced in separate advisories earlier this week that they were set to implement minimal rollbacks in fuel prices from P0.35 per liter to P1.10 per liter.

In a statement sent to the media, Piston said that the volatile but unregulated price of oil will only continue to aggravate the grave economic situation of Filipinos without clear economic solutions from the government, and soaring food prices likely to persist for the rest of the year.

“This is a meager rollback compared to two consecutive big oil price hikes. Ever since the consecutive increase in the price of oil at the beginning of this year until Marcos Jr. took office, drivers and small operators still have no comfort," Piston national president Mody Floranda said in Filipino.

"Even if the fare has been raised twice, because the price of oil is still high, the take-home income of the drivers remains unsustainable."

According to a survey from the Social Weather Stations from September 29 to October 2, 49 percent of Filipino families consider themselves poor. The latest Pulse Asia survey, meanwhile, found a significant number of Filipinos are unhappy with how Marcos has dealt with the country’s inflation woes.

Floranda on Tuesday said that the Marcos Jr. administration is yet to lay out clear economic recovery plans amid the country’s inflation accelerating to 6.9 percent in September with the growing prices of food, water, electricity, and fuel as major contributing factors.

Global oil prices are expected to hike in the coming months with oil companies historically raising prices in time for increased consumption during the winter season in the northern hemisphere. High food prices will also likely prevail in the Philippines as the holidays draw near.

Piston also reiterated what it said was the urgent need to suspend fuel excise tax and VAT and the immediate passage of oil regulation bills currently pending in Congress.

"The year is coming to an end but it looks like the Marcos Jr. administration still needs to adjust its priorities," said Floranda.

"The first is the immediate solution to completely lower and control the price of oil because it seems that the government is only useful as a monitor of the movement in the price of oil."

MASS TRANSPORTATION

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

PUBLIC UTILITY JEEPNEYS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ALI appoints JAZA as chairman

ALI appoints JAZA as chairman

By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
The Ayala Group, the country’s oldest conglomerate, continues to rearrange key positions to fill the gap left by the...
Business
fbtw

Stuttering economic team without a game plan

By Rey Gamboa | 16 hours ago
Actions of the President’s economic team for the past 120 days leave much to be desired.
Business
fbtw
Inflows from OFWs, BPOs may prop up peso

Inflows from OFWs, BPOs may prop up peso

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 16 hours ago
The inflows of remittances and receipts from business process outsourcing industry in the fourth quarter may help prop up...
Business
fbtw

Don’t ban.Compete!

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
I wonder why we as a people seem so insecure about our capabilities that we try to isolate ourselves from competition with the rest of the world.
Business
fbtw
Strong agriculture needed to attain GDP growth target

Strong agriculture needed to attain GDP growth target

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 16 hours ago
The country’s agriculture sector should grow by two to three percent per year to significantly contribute to the country’s...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Mactan-Cebu airport flights resume after Korea Air plane prompts temporary closure

Mactan-Cebu airport flights resume after Korea Air plane prompts temporary closure

7 hours ago
In a text message to reporters, the DOTr said the latest update from the airport was that the runway is now open from...
Business
fbtw
ACEN gets P3.2-B cash bump by selling coal plant shares

ACEN gets P3.2-B cash bump by selling coal plant shares

7 hours ago
This is a win-win, and infinitely better than SLTEC being acquired by some third party and operated at full blast until 2055....
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: Finance chief Diokno assures peso's "recovery" and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: Finance chief Diokno assures peso's "recovery" and 2 more market updates

7 hours ago
Maybe Mr. Diokno is having a hard time getting used to his new desk (he was the BSP Governor during the Duterte years).
Business
fbtw

Pakistan welcomes being dropped from money laundering watchlist

16 hours ago
Pakistan was taken off a global money laundering watchlist on Friday, officials said, a move Islamabad hopes will ease foreign investment and boost the country’s beleaguered economy.
Business
fbtw

Europe risks ‘deeper recessions’ on war and inflation, says IMF

16 hours ago
Downturns in parts of Europe could turn into “deeper recessions” across the continent as energy disruptions threaten economic pain, while a cost-of-living crisis risks stoking social tensions, the IMF...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with