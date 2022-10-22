^

Business

China Bank, Xendit partner for convenient

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
October 22, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Maya cash-in China Banking Corp. has partnered with payment infrastructure platform Xendit to allow customers to safely and seamlessly fund their Maya account directly from their bank account.

Account holders of China Bank Direct Debit, which uses Xendit’s digital payment infrastructure, can now link their bank account to the Maya app.

The newest cash-in channel ensures better security when sending funds from China Bank and provides customers with a quick and easier way of making payments.

With their China Bank accounts linked to Maya, they can instantly buy load, pay bills or pay for products and services from multiple merchants.

Manuel Tagaza, senior vice president and chief digital officer at China Bank, said “gone are the days when people had to physically go to our bank for every financial transaction.”

“To meet the changing needs of our customers, we have to provide innovative financial services relevant in the digital world. Partnering with Xendit allowed us to offer convenience to our clients who use the Maya app for some of their financial needs,” Tagaza said.

Xendit Philippines managing director Yang Yang Zhang said the company recognizes the importance of cashless transactions in today’s digital economy.

“That’s why we continue to cultivate partnerships that lead to more simple and secure cashless payment options for Filipinos,’’ Zhang said.

Maya Philippines COO Khurram Malik said making convenient cashless payments more accessible is one of the top priorities of the digital bank.

“This starts with providing a simple and seamless cash-in experience to our users. That’s why we’re pleased to work with China Bank and  Xendit as we offer more ways for Filipinos to master their money with Maya,” Malik said.

With this new cash-in option, Maya users can conveniently fund their wallet with a few taps on their phones. Once their China Bank account is linked with Maya, they no longer need to exit the app or key in their bank account details for future cash in transactions.

After cashing-in, users could easily pay their bills, buy load, or shop for their daily essentials with their Maya account.

