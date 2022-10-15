^

Business

Health spending surpasses P1 trillion level in 2021

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
October 15, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Healthcare spending in the country rose by nearly a fifth to over P1 trillion last year amid the pandemic, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

According to PSA data, the country’s total health spending reached P1.09 trillion in 2021, 18.5 percent higher than the previous year’s P917.5 billion.

“This increment was faster than the 12.8 percent growth registered in the previous year,” it said.

On average, every Filipino spent P9,839.23 for healthcare goods and services last year – a 17 percent increase from  P8,411.52 in 2020.

Meanwhile, gross health capital formation expenditure amounted to P71.15 billion in 2021, down 19.6 percent from the previous year’s P88.54 billion.

The share of the total health expenditures to the country’s gross domestic  product at current prices improved to six percent last year from 5.6 percent in 2020.

Of the healthcare spending in 2021, the bulk or 50.3 percent came from government schemes and compulsory contributory health care financing programs amounting to P546.64 billion. The figure was 29.7 percent higher than the P421.43 billion in 2020.

Household out-of-pocket payment came second with a 41.5 percent share, amounting to P451 billion last year, up 9.2 percent from  P412.97 billion in 2020.

This was followed by voluntary health care payment schemes, which had an 8.2-percent share amounting to P89.35 billion last year, also higher than the P82.75 billion in 2020.

Among health care providers, hospitals received the bulk of the health expenditures amounting to P453.23 billion or a 41.7 percent share.

Retailers and other providers of medical goods came next with a 26.2 percent share amounting to P284.70 billion.

Providers of health care system administration and financing placed third with a 14.8 percent share amounting to P160.44 billion.

PSA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Strong' demand prompts Metrobank to shorten bond offer period

'Strong' demand prompts Metrobank to shorten bond offer period

9 hours ago
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. said Friday it will cut short its latest bond offering due to “strong” demand from...
Business
fbtw
Unfazed by stubbornly high US inflation, PSEi ends week with modest gains

Unfazed by stubbornly high US inflation, PSEi ends week with modest gains

9 hours ago
Philippine shares capped the week with “modest” gains, joining other markets in Asia that tracked a sharp swing...
Business
fbtw
Amid the pandemic, more Filipinos are dipping into their savings to stay healthy

Amid the pandemic, more Filipinos are dipping into their savings to stay healthy

By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 11 hours ago
Over two years into the coronavirus pandemic and its economic onslaught, more Filipinos are forced to dip into their own savings...
Business
fbtw

Recession

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The announcement by OPEC and Russia that they will slash oil production by two million barrels per day increases the chances of a world recession. If it happens, the impact on poorer countries like ours will be...
Business
fbtw
Philippines among worst places for retirement income

Philippines among worst places for retirement income

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 days ago
The Philippines needs to reform its pension system to adapt to the impact brought by the pandemic and other economic challenges...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Another huge increase in interest rates looms &nbsp;

Another huge increase in interest rates looms  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is expected to deliver another huge rate hike of between 50 and 75 basis points next month...
Business
fbtw
World Bank commits to help Philippines in procurement reforms

World Bank commits to help Philippines in procurement reforms

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The World Bank will provide technical assistance to the Philippines as the government moves to reform the country’s...
Business
fbtw
Rice imports hit 2.98 million MT in 9 months Exceed full-year 2021 volume

Rice imports hit 2.98 million MT in 9 months Exceed full-year 2021 volume

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The country has imported nearly three million metric tons of rice as of end-September, breaching the full-year volume last...
Business
fbtw

Coca-Cola steps up sustainable packaging efforts

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Coca-Cola Philippines continues its efforts towards sustainable packaging as it looks to transition the packaging of key brands to 100 percent recycled PET plastic packaging, excluding caps and labels by next ...
Business
fbtw

Primrose Parks offers high-end residences for the holiday season

1 hour ago
Filipino buyers are now gearing up for the holiday season.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with