Work permits for POGO employees 'significantly' declined this year â€” DOLE

Work permits for POGO employees 'significantly' declined this year — DOLE

MANILA, Philippines — The Labor department revealed that the number of work permits issued to workers of offshore gaming operators declined in recent years as their continued presence in the country continues to roil.

In an interview over state-run People’s Television on Wednesday, Labor Undersecretary Benjo Santos Benavidez said that based on data, the number of POGO workers that applied and was granted alien employment permits by the Department of Labor and Employment has gone down in the past four years.

“DOLE has issued more or less 23,000 permits this year. In past years, we’ve handed out more,” he said in the TV interview.

The continued operations of POGOs in the country have the new Marcos Jr. administration up in arms. Senate lawmakers have mounted probes into the sector’s economic significance and its involvement in the kidnappings of foreign nationals.

That said, the businesses brought over by POGOs have left a considerable mark on the domestic economy. Real estate experts contended that in the event that the sector is forced out, rent prices of commercial office spaces could tank.

The Justice department pursued legal action to the extent that they’re willing to deport over 40,000 POGO employees who are working in the country illegally. As it is, Benavidez noted that DOLE has visited companies within sector and discovered some employed workers who lack alien employment permits, with numerous violations on occupational safety and health standards.

The labor official said companies and workers will be penalized and will be fined P10,000 apiece.

“This is without prejudice since they will face criminal and deportation cases,” Benavidez said.

As it is, the Chinese embassy denied placing the country on a tourism blacklist. Tourism data showed that Chinese tourists frequently visit the Philippines, with nationals accounting for 1.26 million arrivals in 2019.