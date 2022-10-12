^

Headlines

China denies placing Philippines on tourism blacklist

Philstar.com
October 12, 2022 | 9:04am
China denies placing Philippines on tourism blacklist
Passengers from the cruise ship World Dream wear facemasks as they visit a theme park in Manila. The luxury ship with more than 700 passengers on board, mostly from China and Hong Kong, docked at the Port of Manila on Tuesday.
AFP

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 9:18 a.m.) — China denied Tuesday that the Philippines is on its tourism blacklist after Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri claimed that Beijing has restricted Chinese tourists from coming to Manila due to the continued operation of offshore gaming firms.

“The report of 'tourist blacklist' is misinformation. China has not placed the Philippines on its blacklist for tourism,” the Chinese Embassy in Manila said in a statement.

The categorical denial came hours after Zubiri claimed “that the Philippines now is part of a blacklist of tourist sites,” citing a conversation with Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian during their meeting at the Senate on Monday.

Speaking to DZBB on Wednesday, Zubiri maintained that Huang mentioned of a blacklist during their meeting with Sens. Sherwin Gatchalian and Robinhood Padilla.

"'Di naman ako nagsisinungaling kasi ang dami namin sa room," Zubiri said. "Siguro, nagkamali siguro iyong ambassador. Baka hindi niya ibig sabihin na blacklisted tayo ngayon, baka posibleng ma-blacklist tayo."

(I am not lying because we were many in the room ... Maybe the ambassador made a mistake. Maybe he meant to say that we might get blacklisted not we are blacklisted.)

He added, "Hindi gawa-gawa po namin 'yan. 'Yang salitang blacklist ay galing po sa ating ambassador. Bakit niya babanggitin ang word na blacklist kung wala pong katotohanan na maba-blacklist tayo kung magtutuloy ang POGO sa ating bansa?"

(We did not make that up. The word blacklist came from the ambassador. Why would he mention the word blacklist if there is no truth that we can get blacklisted if POGOs will continue in the country?)

Huang posted on his Facebook page that among the issues he discussed with Zubiri, Gatchalian and Padilla was cracking down on crimes related to Philippine offshore gaming operators.

Hours later, the Chinese Embassy came out with a statement neither denying or confirming Zubiri’s claim, but instead said that “we expect more Chinese tourists to come to this country after the pandemic.”

Gatchalian told reporters separately that the blacklisting of the Philippines is not yet in effect and that Huang only warned that the continued operation of POGOs could negatively affect tourism in the country.

China’s culture and tourism ministry has referred to the existence of a tourism blacklist at least three times since it was first announced in August 2020. This was when it said it will impose travel restrictions on specific areas that were “endangering the personal and property safety of Chinese citizens.” This blacklist has yet to be made public.

China is among the top sources of tourist arrivals to the Philippines, with Chinese residents accounting for 1,257,962 arrivals in 2019, according to data from the Department of Tourism. Arrivals from China dropped to 22,236 this year. — Xave Gregorio with a report from News5/Maeanne Los Baños

CHINA

JUAN MIGUEL ZUBIRI

POGOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fuming Cynthia Villar curses at DENR over reclamation projects
play

Fuming Cynthia Villar curses at DENR over reclamation projects

By Xave Gregorio | 15 hours ago
"It took me 10 years to clean my river so there will be no flooding, tapos sasarhan niyo iyong daan ng river ko?" she sa...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH sets 3 conditions for lifting health emergency

DOH sets 3 conditions for lifting health emergency

By Rhodina Villanueva | 10 hours ago
The Department of Health may recommend to President Marcos the lifting of the state of public health emergency due to COVID-19...
Headlines
fbtw
Embassy on 'blacklist': We expect more Chinese tourists in Philippines after pandemic

Embassy on 'blacklist': We expect more Chinese tourists in Philippines after pandemic

17 hours ago
The embassy did not directly contradict a claim that POGO operations have put the Philippines on a "tourism blacklist".
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to DOTr execs: Enhance maritime, aviation sectors

Marcos to DOTr execs: Enhance maritime, aviation sectors

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Marcos has ordered transportation officials to step up measures that will enhance the country’s maritime and...
Headlines
fbtw
Appeals court junks Ressa cyber libel appeal; Supreme Court next

Appeals court junks Ressa cyber libel appeal; Supreme Court next

By Kristine Joy Patag | 20 hours ago
Ressa, in a statement, said she is disappointed by the ruling but was not surprised. "This is a reminder of the importance...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Cholera cases 282% higher than 2021 &mdash; DOH

Cholera cases 282% higher than 2021 — DOH

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 18 hours ago
The figure was 282% higher than the 976 cholera cases logged during the same period in 2021.
Headlines
fbtw
'Maymay' keeps strength; landfall seen on Wednesday

'Maymay' keeps strength; landfall seen on Wednesday

22 hours ago
The center of Maymay is expected to make landfall in the vicinity of Aurora or the northern portion of Quezon Wednesday afternoon...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines in China's tourism blacklist over POGOs, Zubiri says

Philippines in China's tourism blacklist over POGOs, Zubiri says

By Xave Gregorio | 22 hours ago
Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri claimed Tuesday that China has placed the Philippines in a tourism blacklist over the...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR investigates assault on radio broadcaster in Iloilo

CHR investigates assault on radio broadcaster in Iloilo

1 day ago
Flo Hervias, who hosts the blocktime program “Banwa Binag-binaga” in DYRI Radio Mindanao Network, was mauled by...
Headlines
fbtw
For Filipinos, fake news is a problem they blame on social media influencers

For Filipinos, fake news is a problem they blame on social media influencers

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
A new survey by private pollster Pulse Asia revealed that 86% of Filipino adults say that fake news is a problem, while only...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with