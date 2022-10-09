^

Record number of attendees expected at Franchise Asia Expo

The Philippine Star
October 9, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A record number of attendees is expected at this year’s Franchise Asia Philippines Expo as more than 500 local and foreign franchisers present their proven business concepts from Oct. 14 to 16 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

The three-day International Franchise Expo organized by the Philippine Franchise Association (PFA) is back on the physical stage since 2019 to rekindle Filipinos’ entrepreneurial spirit with the theme “Live.Love.Franchise.”

“We are witnessing the renaissance of entrepreneurship in the country as proven by record-breaking attendance at the two physical expos that the PFA conducted this year in Xavier School and Cebu. This gives us confidence that the International Franchise Expo at the SMX Convention Center will also attract huge crowds and spur anew the creation of business and job opportunities for our fellow Filipinos just as it has always done,” PFA president Sam Christopher Lim said.

”This will be one of the most exciting Franchise Asia Expo ever. The past two years has brought in a lot of new and  exciting franchise concepts that’s why almost half of the exhibitors this year are first-time exhibitors. And about a fifth of the brands are from international markets such as Taiwan, Korea, Australia the US and more.”

International Franchise Expo 2022 chairman Jose Magsaysay Jr. said the one-stop shop for business opportunities will showcase 500 brands, including those that already made their mark in South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan, which will all have country pavilions. Also exhibiting are franchise brands from Thailand, US, Japan, and other countries.

Aside from the new concepts and established brands like 7-Eleven, TGP and Seaoil, Magsaysay said suppliers and service providers are also on hand to present their products and services to those that are looking to effectively manage their business to increase productivity and profit. A business matching to help entrepreneurs connect with business enablers has been organized on Oct. 14, 2:30 p.m. at the Function Room 1, SMX Convention Center.

“It is worth noting that 42 percent of the exhibitors in the expo are first-time exhibitors, which is a clear indication that the franchise sector grew despite the challenges of the past two years,” Magsaysay added. “Indeed, we are on the threshold of the golden age of franchising.”

PFA chairman Sherill Ramos Quintana stressed that franchising continues to be the best option to start a business, “especially during this time because with franchising you are not alone, the franchisor is always there to help.”

“We chose the theme “Live.Love.Franchise” to reflect PFA’s push for Filipino entrepreneurs to keep their business aspirations and dreams for their families alive via proven franchise concepts. This is why we left no stone unturned to make sure the long tradition of success that the International Franchise Expo has had for about three decades now will continue,” Quintana said.

While the expo is a treasure trove of investment opportunities, visiting the expo is free for those who register online. Click on this link to get your free pass: https://www.franchiseasiaph.com/events-1/international-franchise-expo-1/.

