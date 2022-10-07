^

Business

Security Bank taps Amazon unit for digital shift

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
October 7, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Security Bank Corp. has tapped a unit of Amazon to ramp up its digital transformation and innovation mandate to provide differentiated products, services, and experiences for its customers.

Lucose Eralil, enterprise technology and operations head at Security Bank, said the bank aims to innovate digital interactions faster and harness the power of data through the partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“Aligned with our vision to be the most customer-centric bank in the Philippines, we’re investing in our customers and in what matters to them,” Eralil said.

AWS would help accelerate Security Bank’s data transformation initiatives to meet evolving customer requirements and demands. The bank has successfully launched the first iteration of a cloud-native, production-grade, and enterprise data platform built on AWS.

This will set the bank on a data-driven journey to leverage data-rich insights and successfully deliver positive business outcomes. This initiative will also build data fluency across the organization, as well as incorporate innovation best practices to deliver value at scale and speed.

“Through actionable intelligence, we’ll create new ways of personalizing and delivering services like promotions and special offers to enhance customer experiences,” Eralil added.

Cloud is at the center of Security Bank’s core transformation strategy.

Once the bank fully migrates its infrastructure and services to the cloud, it expects to deliver increased business agility and quicker time-to-market, drive increased staff productivity, and reduce unplanned downtimes with a highly resilient platform.

AWS security, identity, and compliance services, including AWS Key Management Service (AWS KMS), Amazon GuardDuty, and AWS Security Hub, help Security Bank ensure that data governance and security comply with regulatory requirements.

To support the integration of cloud-based technology into its operations, the bank’s training arm SBC Academy is working with AWS to upskill its workforce of more than 7,000 employees with vital cloud skills.

Information technology (IT) professionals are participating in advanced training, while other employees are learning foundational digital skills that will equip them for a future in the cloud.

To date, close to 1,000 Security Bank employees have been trained and are now on the road to completing their AWS certifications.

Security Bank head of human capital management Nerissa Berba said the bank is creating a high-tech learning and delivery capability through practical hands-on cloud skills and continuous learning initiatives to allow it to thrive in a cloud environment.

SECURITY BANK CORP.
