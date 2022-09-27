^

Chip shortage may impact telcos’ connectivity project

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
September 27, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The global shortage in semiconductors may impact local telco companies’ transition to new technologies to improve connectivity in remote areas, according to an executive of telco giant PLDT.

In an interview with The STAR, PLDT Inc. vice president and head of network design studio Arvin Siena said one of the challenges that telco players face right now is the delay in chip production due to supply disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In particular, Siena said it is too costly for telco providers to adapt low earth orbit (LEO) satellites that beam Internet from the space to the surface, a kind of innovation that would mostly benefit far-flung areas that are hard to reach by land infrastructure.

“The main challenge for us now is the cost of these specialized LEO terminals. Once the cost of producing these terminals go down, then market adaptability can progress,” Siena said.

“Also, telco providers are dependent on the timeline of service availability of LEO constellations. Delays are happening due to the global semiconductor chip shortage and geopolitical situations that affected the production and launching of satellite constellations,” he said.

Telco players like PLDT are trying to catch up with the adaption to LEO satellites, preparing for the looming entry of Starlink, operated by SpaceX and owned by Elon Musk.

The internet from space is scheduled to enter the Philippine market by December and promises a download speed of 200 Mbps with latency of 20 ms.

In the Philippines, the global chip shortage has affected not only the efforts of telco providers to improve their systems, but also the sale of Beep cards for railway passengers.

In August AF Payments Inc., the supplier of Beep cards to Metro Manila railways, reported that it failed to procure 75,000 stored value tickets sought by the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 for July. The firm said manufacturers abroad pointed to the global chip shortage for their failure to deliver on the order.

According to JP Morgan, the global chip shortage was triggered initially by the pandemic after it drove manufacturing hubs, particularly China, to stop production. Afterward, the general shift to digital transactions raised demand for chips, especially by automation firms.

Although JP Morgan expects the global chip crunch to end soon, it said that the current supply would fall short of providing for all the demand.

“More chips will become available in the second half of the year and the shortage is nearing the end, but available chips may not be the right type to satisfy all demand,” JP Morgan said.

