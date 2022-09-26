Nueva Ecija, Aurora without electricity due to â€˜Kardingâ€™

Nueva Ecija, Aurora without electricity due to ‘Karding’

A man holds on to his umbrella while walking along Baseco, Manila as Typhoon Noru approaches the Philippines on September 25, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Karding (Noru) left the provinces of Nueva Ecija and Aurora without electricity after the cyclone knocked out power lines during its onslaught, the Department of Energy reported Monday.

“As of 7 a.m., the main National Grid Corporation of the Philippines lines in areas affected show that the entire provinces of Nueva Ecija and Aurora are without power because the main highways of power were down,” Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla said during the Office of Civil Defense briefing with the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. presided over the briefing.

Provinces that are partially affected by power supply issues include Tarlac, Zambales, Pampanga, and Quezon.

“Most of these are still to be determined as to when they’re going to be back, and the electric cooperatives in particular still have to make an assessment during daytime of all their facilities because even if we restore the main transmissions, it is the distribution lines and even the drop wires to the different houses that will still be vulnerable or will be difficult to restore,” Lotilla added.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines reported that seven 69kV lines in north and south Luzon as well as four 230kV lines are unavailable.

NGCP said it has mobilized its line crews and is currently conducting patrols to inspect and assess the impacts of the typhoon to its operations and facilities. Simultaneous restoration activities are also being conducted in areas that are already accessible.

Karding, the strong cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, swept the heavily agricultural region of Central Luzon, toppling trees and power lines and damaging crops. — Gaea Katreena Cabico