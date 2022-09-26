^

Nation

Nueva Ecija, Aurora without electricity due to ‘Karding’

Philstar.com
September 26, 2022 | 9:50am
Nueva Ecija, Aurora without electricity due to â€˜Kardingâ€™
A man holds on to his umbrella while walking along Baseco, Manila as Typhoon Noru approaches the Philippines on September 25, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Karding (Noru) left the provinces of Nueva Ecija and Aurora without electricity after the cyclone knocked out power lines during its onslaught, the Department of Energy reported Monday.

“As of 7 a.m., the main National Grid Corporation of the Philippines lines in areas affected show that the entire provinces of Nueva Ecija and Aurora are without power because the main highways of power were down,” Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla said during the Office of Civil Defense briefing with the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. presided over the briefing.

Provinces that are partially affected by power supply issues include Tarlac, Zambales, Pampanga, and Quezon.

“Most of these are still to be determined as to when they’re going to be back, and the electric cooperatives in particular still have to make an assessment during daytime of all their facilities because even if we restore the main transmissions, it is the distribution lines and even the drop wires to the different houses that will still be vulnerable or will be difficult to restore,” Lotilla added.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines reported that seven 69kV lines in north and south Luzon as well as four 230kV lines are unavailable.

NGCP said it has mobilized its line crews and is currently conducting patrols to inspect and assess the impacts of the typhoon to its operations and facilities. Simultaneous restoration activities are also being conducted in areas that are already accessible.

Karding, the strong cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, swept the heavily agricultural region of Central Luzon, toppling trees and power lines and damaging crops. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY

KARDINGPH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Manila: Licenses of erring motorists can be confiscated

Manila: Licenses of erring motorists can be confiscated

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
The Manila city government has insisted that it could confiscate the licenses of erring motorists despite an order from the...
Nation
fbtw
Housemaid convicted for faking birthday in passport

Housemaid convicted for faking birthday in passport

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
A Pasay City court has convicted a housemaid for faking her birthday in her passport to be able to work in Saudi Arabia.
Nation
fbtw

Probe ordered on illegal businesses at Masungi

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has been ordered to investigate illegal business establishments at the Masungi Georeserve in Rizal province allegedly owned by active and retired police officers and local officia...
Nation
fbtw

Radioman nabbed for cyber libel

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
A radio broadcaster has been arrested on charges of cyber libel in Cebu City, police reported over the weekend.
Nation
fbtw
Grand Lotto prize soars to P210 million

Grand Lotto prize soars to P210 million

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
The Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot is expected to increase to P210 million for tonight’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
2 areas under Signal No. 3 as 'Karding' emerges over Zambales coastal waters

2 areas under Signal No. 3 as 'Karding' emerges over Zambales coastal waters

5 hours ago
Two areas remained under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 as Typhoon Karding emerged over the coastal waters of Northern...
Nation
fbtw
Third alarm: Rising Marikina river waters prompt forced evacuations

Third alarm: Rising Marikina river waters prompt forced evacuations

10 hours ago
Typhoon Karding dumped rains over parts of Luzon on Sunday, including Metro Manila, causing the water level of the Marikina...
Nation
fbtw
Weakening 'Karding' moves toward Nueva Ecija

Weakening 'Karding' moves toward Nueva Ecija

10 hours ago
Typhoon Karding, which began weakening after hitting land on Sunday, continued to track westward toward Nueva Ecija before...
Nation
fbtw
CA junks Vhong Navarro plea to quash rape case

CA junks Vhong Navarro plea to quash rape case

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
Comedian and television host Vhong Navarro has suffered another legal setback after his appeal to stop the filing of charges...
Nation
fbtw
Manila continues to implement measures for &lsquo;greener&rsquo; city

Manila continues to implement measures for ‘greener’ city

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
The Manila city government is implementing measures to keep the city “green,” Mayor Honey Lacuna said on Fri...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with