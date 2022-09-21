Marcos highlights climate crisis, emerging tech and inequality in UNGA debut

MANILA, Philippines — At the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Philippines identified four challenges the international community must respond to and collaborate on, which include the climate crisis and inequality.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. delivered the national statement at the UN Headquarters in New York on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time). It was the president’s first appearance before the international community.

Marcos highlighted four of the world’s challenges that the international body needs to address:

In behalf of the Philippines, the chief executive called on industrialized nations to cut their greenhouse gas emissions and to provide climate financing and technology transfer for developing countries and other nations vulnerable to the climate crisis.

Government structures need to adapt to the creation of new technologies. While its development is transforming lives, the Philippines notes that there is much the world needs to understand about these transformations and that “they could also disrupt our political and social orders.”

The Philippines notes the widening geopolitical polarities and sharpening strategic competitions. Marcos said there is a “profound lack of trust” that is affecting the international community’s multilateral system.

Injustice brought by inequality, which was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippines called on fellow member states to “reinvigorate the world economy.”

“We must use public and private resources to encourage the expansion of trade, investment, and technology transfers to accelerate development. Knowledge and intellectual gains must flow freely to allow those lagging behind to catch up,” Marcos said before the UNGA.

“Sustainable development will be hampered, to the detriment of all, if existing structures in the global economy remain unreformed.”

FULL TEXT: Marcos' speech at the 77th United Nations General Assembly

