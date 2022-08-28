^

Headlines

Filipinos in New York reminded to be vigilant after 74-year-old assaulted

Philstar.com
August 28, 2022 | 10:33am
Filipinos in New York reminded to be vigilant after 74-year-old assaulted
People stand in front of a "Stop Asian Hate" mural as people gather for a rally protesting violence against Asian-Americans at Sara D. Roosevelt Park on February 14, 2022 in the Chinatown neighborhood in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images North America / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Consulate in New York is reminding Filipinos to be vigilant when in New York City after a 74-year-old Filipino was assaulted by another woman unprovoked.

The city has seen an increase in attacks on Asians since the pandemic started in 2020, with the New York Police Department's Hate Crimes Dashboard tallying 51 incidents since in 2022 as of July.

"Most of the high profile cases of unprovoked assaults against Filipinos in New York City that have been reported to or monitored by [the Consulate] involve elderly women like this 74-year-old kababayan who figured in this random attack on Wednesday," Philippine Consul General Elmer Cato said in a Twitter post on Saturday.

The unprovoked attack against the Filipino happened while she was walking along Madison Avenue near 52nd street. The attacker reportedly fled the scene. 

RELATED: As Filipinos decry anti-Asian attacks in the US, anti-Chinese sentiment festers at home

Amb. Ma. Teresita Daza, spokesperson of the Department of Foreign Affairs, said the consulate has reported and monitored 43 incidents of race-based violence and harassment on top of other criminal incidents involving Filipinos in New York, most of which occured in Manhattan and Queens.

"The issue of Asian hate crime has been raised by the Philippine government with US officials," Daza said in a message to the media on Saturday. Cato reportedly discussed the issue with New York City authorities who, in turn, promised that they are taking measures to address it. 

READ: Philippine Consulate calls on authorities 'to do more' after more Filipinos suffer assault in New York

On the other hand, the consulate said it will continue to monitor other related incidents and will be welcoming Filipinos who need assistance when it comes to hate crime and other matters.

The consulate previously issued an advisory to remind Filipinos to always be cautious following a New York City Police Department report that showed a 37% increase in major crime rates, including grand larceny, grand larceny auto, robbery, and burglary. 

Transit crimes also went up 55.5% and hate crimes increased 12.6% compared with last year’s incidents. 

"Kababayan are reminded to be situationally aware at all times when outside their residences and to take the necessary precautions to avoid becoming a victime of crime," the consulate said in its July 20 advisory.

The consulate has jurisdiction over the 450,000 Filipinos estimated to be based across Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

FILIPINO DIASPORA

FILIPINO-AMERICANS

HATE CRIME

NEW YORK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gokongwei Group launches master brand

Gokongwei Group launches master brand

13 hours ago
In 1992, industrialist John Gokongwei Jr. and his brothers – Henry, Johnson and James – established the Gokongwei...
Headlines
fbtw
Anti-cybercrime group busts vloggers, social media influencers for viral videos defacing banknotes

Anti-cybercrime group busts vloggers, social media influencers for viral videos defacing banknotes

21 hours ago
“Let this serve as a warning to all media influencers or vloggers to be mindful of the content that you post in social...
Headlines
fbtw
All passengers, crew in Batangas ferry fire now accounted for, PCG says

All passengers, crew in Batangas ferry fire now accounted for, PCG says

1 day ago
"The joint team is checking if the two pax are still missing; were rescued and immediately went home before documentation,...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP denies visits for detained ex-senator De Lima's birthday

PNP denies visits for detained ex-senator De Lima's birthday

1 day ago
"It is outrageous! We were on our way to visit Leila de Lima on her birthday when our request made weeks ago was just now...
Headlines
fbtw
After disowning red-tagging posts, PNP cries foul over 'fake news' on social media resurfacing solved cases

After disowning red-tagging posts, PNP cries foul over 'fake news' on social media resurfacing solved cases

By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
“I call the attention of our public to be more mindful of what we are posting in our social media sites and refrain...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DTI, ILO sign MOU for project on MSME recovery

DTI, ILO sign MOU for project on MSME recovery

By Catherine Talavera | 13 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry and the International Labor Organization have signed a memorandum of understanding for...
Headlines
fbtw

Go backs call for shift to federalism

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go has expressed support for calls to shift the country’s system of governance to federalism to promote more equitable regional development throughout the country.
Headlines
fbtw
Economic managers brief House on P5.268 trillion national budget

Economic managers brief House on P5.268 trillion national budget

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
President Marcos’ economic managers briefed leaders of the House of Representatives yesterday on the proposed P5.268-trillion...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos vows support for MSMEs

Marcos vows support for MSMEs

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
Revitalizing micro, small and medium enterprises is a promise President Marcos intends to keep as he hailed the sector yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Diesel seen up by P5, gasoline by P1

Diesel seen up by P5, gasoline by P1

By Danessa Rivera | 1 day ago
Pump prices are set to rise again next week amid the uptrend in the international market.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with