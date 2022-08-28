Filipinos in New York reminded to be vigilant after 74-year-old assaulted

People stand in front of a "Stop Asian Hate" mural as people gather for a rally protesting violence against Asian-Americans at Sara D. Roosevelt Park on February 14, 2022 in the Chinatown neighborhood in New York City.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Consulate in New York is reminding Filipinos to be vigilant when in New York City after a 74-year-old Filipino was assaulted by another woman unprovoked.

The city has seen an increase in attacks on Asians since the pandemic started in 2020, with the New York Police Department's Hate Crimes Dashboard tallying 51 incidents since in 2022 as of July.

"Most of the high profile cases of unprovoked assaults against Filipinos in New York City that have been reported to or monitored by [the Consulate] involve elderly women like this 74-year-old kababayan who figured in this random attack on Wednesday," Philippine Consul General Elmer Cato said in a Twitter post on Saturday.

Most of the high profile cases of unprovoked assaults against Filipinos in New York City that have been reported to or monitored by @PHinNewYork involve elderly women like this 74-year-old kababayan who figured in this random attack on Wednesday. https://t.co/pWXRvai0cZ — Elmer G Cato (@elmer_cato) August 26, 2022

The unprovoked attack against the Filipino happened while she was walking along Madison Avenue near 52nd street. The attacker reportedly fled the scene.

RELATED: As Filipinos decry anti-Asian attacks in the US, anti-Chinese sentiment festers at home

Amb. Ma. Teresita Daza, spokesperson of the Department of Foreign Affairs, said the consulate has reported and monitored 43 incidents of race-based violence and harassment on top of other criminal incidents involving Filipinos in New York, most of which occured in Manhattan and Queens.

"The issue of Asian hate crime has been raised by the Philippine government with US officials," Daza said in a message to the media on Saturday. Cato reportedly discussed the issue with New York City authorities who, in turn, promised that they are taking measures to address it.

READ: Philippine Consulate calls on authorities 'to do more' after more Filipinos suffer assault in New York

On the other hand, the consulate said it will continue to monitor other related incidents and will be welcoming Filipinos who need assistance when it comes to hate crime and other matters.

The consulate previously issued an advisory to remind Filipinos to always be cautious following a New York City Police Department report that showed a 37% increase in major crime rates, including grand larceny, grand larceny auto, robbery, and burglary.

Transit crimes also went up 55.5% and hate crimes increased 12.6% compared with last year’s incidents.

"Kababayan are reminded to be situationally aware at all times when outside their residences and to take the necessary precautions to avoid becoming a victime of crime," the consulate said in its July 20 advisory.

The consulate has jurisdiction over the 450,000 Filipinos estimated to be based across Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.