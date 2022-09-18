Philippines, Japan to enhance vegetable value chain

The implementation phase of the technical cooperation project, Market-Driven Enhancement of Vegetable Value Chain in the Philippines (TCP-MV2C), which involves pilot projects in Benguet and Quezon, will commence in January 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and Japan will start implementing two pilot projects aimed at enhancing the vegetable value chain in the country under a five-year program next year.

The implementation phase of the technical cooperation project, Market-Driven Enhancement of Vegetable Value Chain in the Philippines (TCP-MV2C), which involves pilot projects in Benguet and Quezon, will commence in January 2023.

In a meeting last month, the Philippine Council for Agriculture and Fisheries (PCAF) joined the Department of Agriculture- Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance (DA-AMAS) Service and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to discuss the TCP-MV2C.

The project aims to boost farmers’ income and bring efficiency in various agricultural activities by identifying major issues, determining corresponding solutions, and distinguishing the roles of each stakeholder along the vegetable value chain.

JICA completed the planning phase on Aug. 22 to Sept. 2, which involved the conduct of a value chain survey in selected vegetable-producing provinces like Benguet (highland area) and Quezon (lowland area) and the drafting of the Enhanced Vegetable Value Chain Roadmap.

JICA deputy director general Ayumu Ohshima said the draft project framework identified the outputs to be delivered under the project, including private sector participation and investment to strengthen, and improve the value chain through a consultative platform.

JICA also requested the help of PCAF in conducting consultations with the private sector to generate inputs and improve the design of TCP-MV2C.

This as PCAF representatives notified JICA that the agency maintains a nationwide network of advisory bodies composed of private and public sector partners and key industry players.

The network ensures transparency and good governance for the participatory development of the agriculture and fisheries sector.

In July, a value chain survey was initiated in selected vegetable-producing provinces like Benguet and Quezon, where the MV2C pilot projects are also expected to be implemented.

A series of workshops were also conducted during the month to validate the survey results and to present the drafted roadmap.

The MV2C is a technical cooperation project that aims to improve the Philippine vegetable value chain, which will encourage higher yield and income for farmers and achieving food security, availability, accessibility, and affordability to every Filipino.

Within five years of its implementation, a vegetable value chain roadmap is expected to be developed.

The roadmap will identify challenges and solutions in the value chain, as well as in determining the roles of every stakeholder.