^

Business

Philippines, Japan to enhance vegetable value chain

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
September 18, 2022 | 12:00am
Philippines, Japan to enhance vegetable value chain
The implementation phase of the technical cooperation project, Market-Driven Enhancement of Vegetable Value Chain in the Philippines (TCP-MV2C), which involves pilot projects in Benguet and Quezon, will commence in January 2023.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and Japan will start implementing two pilot projects aimed at enhancing  the vegetable value chain in the country under a five-year program next year.

The implementation phase of the technical cooperation project, Market-Driven Enhancement of Vegetable Value Chain in the Philippines (TCP-MV2C), which involves pilot projects in Benguet and Quezon, will commence in January 2023.

In a meeting last month, the Philippine Council for Agriculture and Fisheries (PCAF) joined the Department of Agriculture- Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance (DA-AMAS) Service and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to discuss the TCP-MV2C.

The project aims to boost farmers’ income and bring efficiency in various agricultural activities by identifying major issues, determining corresponding solutions, and distinguishing the roles of each stakeholder along the vegetable value chain.

JICA completed  the planning phase on Aug. 22 to Sept. 2, which involved the conduct of a value chain survey in selected vegetable-producing provinces like Benguet (highland area) and Quezon (lowland area) and the drafting of the Enhanced Vegetable Value Chain Roadmap.

JICA deputy director general Ayumu Ohshima said the draft project framework identified the outputs to be delivered under the project, including private sector participation and investment to strengthen, and improve the value chain through a consultative platform.

JICA also requested the help of PCAF in conducting consultations with the private sector to generate inputs and improve the design of TCP-MV2C.

This as PCAF representatives notified JICA that the agency maintains a nationwide network of advisory bodies composed of private and public sector partners and key industry players.

The network ensures transparency and good governance for the participatory development of the agriculture and fisheries sector.

In July, a value chain survey was initiated in selected vegetable-producing provinces like Benguet and Quezon, where the MV2C pilot projects are also expected to be implemented.

A series of workshops were also conducted during the month to validate the survey results and to present the drafted roadmap.

The MV2C is a technical cooperation project that aims to improve the Philippine vegetable value chain, which will encourage higher yield and income for farmers and achieving food security, availability, accessibility, and affordability to every Filipino.

Within five years of its implementation, a vegetable value chain roadmap is expected to be developed.

The roadmap will identify challenges and solutions in the value chain, as well as in determining the roles of every stakeholder.

TCP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Peso plunges to new low vs dollar

Peso plunges to new low vs dollar

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The peso slumped to a new historic low, depreciating by 27 centavos to close at 57.43 to $1 from 57.16 last Thursday as it...
Business
fbtw
Consortium backed by Samsung bags $11-B Sangley Airport deal

Consortium backed by Samsung bags $11-B Sangley Airport deal

By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 days ago
The Provincial Government of Cavite awarded the project to the group of companies on Thursday, according to a statement.
Business
fbtw
BSP sees bigger dollar deficit in 2022, adding pressure on peso

BSP sees bigger dollar deficit in 2022, adding pressure on peso

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The central bank's new projections could spell bad news for the Philippine peso.
Business
fbtw

Choice determines reputation

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Krish Dhanam is an internationally renowned speaker and trainer and is more popularly known as the adopted son of the legendary Zig Ziglar. He currently resides in Atlanta.
Business
fbtw

Stock picking in times of high inflation

1 day ago
Inflation concerns persist but stock market investors are advised not to be disheartened by this scenario.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Pag-IBIG urges employers to avail of penalty condonation

Pag-IBIG urges employers to avail of penalty condonation

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Home Development Mutual Fund, commonly known as Pag-IBIG, is urging employers to avail of its penalty condonation program...
Business
fbtw
Foreign debt eases to $107.7 billion in June &nbsp;

Foreign debt eases to $107.7 billion in June  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The country’s external debt eased by 1.9 percent to $107.69 billion in end-June from a record level of $109.18 billion...
Business
fbtw

Stubbornly Consistent

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
Everybody wants success, but not everyone knows how to achieve it, let alone maintain it.
Business
fbtw
BSP: Expect wider BOP, CA deficits, thinner GIR

BSP: Expect wider BOP, CA deficits, thinner GIR

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas expects a wider balance of payments and current account deficit as well as thinner foreign...
Business
fbtw
NEDA assures government of secure investment climate for PPPs &nbsp;

NEDA assures government of secure investment climate for PPPs  

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
As the government is banking on the private sector to help drive the country’s economic growth, the National Economic...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with