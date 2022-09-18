Petron cracks down on illegally refilled butane canisters

MANILA, Philippines — Petron Corp. has launched its new Fiesta Gas 170-gram in refillable cylinders in support of government efforts to combat the use of illegally-refilled butane canisters.

The Fiesta Gas 170-gram in refillable cylinders, which is initially available in Cebu through Petron’s network of LPG dealer stores and service stations, is safe, reliable and easily compatible with portable stoves and grillers.

The product’s packaging is made of seamless aluminum alloy, allowing it to withstand high pressure in line with Philippine National Standards.

“Our new Fiesta Gas 170-gram in refillable cylinders allows the vast majority of Filipino consumers to get their hands on quality yet affordable LPG product from a brand they can trust,” Petron vice president for industrial sales Virgilio Centeno said.

“As the industry leader, Petron is committed to helping the DOE address the proliferation of butane canisters that are illegally refilled with LPG by introducing a better and safer alternative in the market,” he said.

Centeno said Petron is primarily focusing its efforts on Visayas and soon in Mindanao where single-use butane canisters that are illegally refilled with LPG is quite common.

It said Cebu, in particular, has recorded an alarming number of fire incidents resulting from the backyard or illegal refilling of butane canisters.

Through its latest offering, Petron said charcoal and firewood users, who are similarly exposed to health hazards, would also be safer, while current LPG users now have a more convenient and budget-friendly cooking fuel option.

Petron has actively supported the passage of the LPG law, taking the lead in ensuring that consumers are provided with LPG products that meet government standards.

Centeno highlighted the importance of sourcing only from authorized dealers and retailers.

“As with any LPG product, safety should always be the main consideration. Small refillable LPG cylinders warrant stringent safety standards, and the only way this can be guaranteed is if a product is legally refilled and purchased from legitimate sellers,” he said.

The DOE, for its part, continues to intensify its campaign against illegal refillers to ensure the safety of consumers.

“We appeal to the public to stop using illegally refilled butane canisters and prioritize their safety. As we’ve reiterated in the past, these do not comply with the DTI or BFP standards on safety and quality, making them extremely dangerous. We welcome the entry of Petron in the small refillable LPG cylinders category and hope that this will result in more LPG users choosing the safer and government-compliant option,’’ DOE-Oil Industry Management Bureau director Rino Abad said.