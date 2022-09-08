^

Jobless rate slips in July but more Filipinos want additional work amid inflation

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
September 8, 2022 | 9:23am
Motorists drive through various intersections in Cubao, Quezon City on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. The Metro Manila Development Authority is set to upgrade the traffic control system in Metro Manila that operates based on an intersection's volume of vehicles.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — There were fewer jobless Filipinos in July as the economy continues to reopen, but more people sought additional work to boost their income amid rising consumer prices.

Results of a nationwide survey of 43,521 families showed there were 2.60 million Filipinos who were either jobless or out of business in July, down from 2.99 million unemployed persons recorded in June and 2.76 million posted in April, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Thursday.

The latest figure translated to an unemployment rate of 5.2% in July, down 5.7% in April.

However, the number of Filipinos who looked for more working hours to augment their income stood at 6.54 million in July, up from 6.40 million in April. This translated to an underemployment rate of 13.8% in July.

The twin effects of rising inflation and a weak peso is pushing up costs, especially import prices, for firms and corporations. That said, a wave of resurgent consumer appetite, which business ventures hope to ride to help them recover from the pandemic, is under threat.

