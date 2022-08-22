Philippine government to sell more foreign bonds this year â€” report

Philippine government to sell more foreign bonds this year — report

Budget documents showed net foreign borrowings this year are expected to hit P421.4 billion.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government plans to tap the international debt market anew this year to raise more cash for its programs and projects, according to a report.

Citing a person familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported on Monday that the government would sell more foreign bonds this year in a bid to raise $3 billion to $4 billion.

In the first half, domestic borrowings still cornered the largest share of the government’s P12.79 trillion debt pile at 68.5%.

The Bureau of the Treasury announced last week its plan to sell P30-billion worth of Retail Treasury Bonds that would be the first such offer under the Marcos Jr. administration. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral