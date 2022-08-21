^

DTI seizes P22 million worth of uncertified products

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
August 21, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) continues to intensify its campaign against uncertified products nationwide after it confiscated more than P22 million in the first seven months of the year.

Through its Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau (FTEB), the agency seized 92,995 pieces of uncertified products worth P22.4 million.

As part of its continued technical regulation enforcement and price and supply monitoring efforts, the DTI-FTEB recently conducted a two-day crackdown against uncertified products in the CALABARZON region.

During the simultaneous monitoring and enforcement within the region on August 2-3, the DTI-FTEB seized P662,680 worth of uncertified consumer products.

Consumer Protection Group (CPG) Undersecretary Ruth Castelo and FTEB officer-in-charge Joseph Manuel Pamittan led the FTEB and DTI- CALABARZON monitoring teams, in inspecting 22 establishments located within Laguna and Batangas.

The DTI said 1,655 uncertified products worth P479,588.25 were seized in Laguna.

In addition, 207 uncertified items worth P183,092 were confiscated in Batangas.

“Clamped down items include household appliances, lighting and wiring devices, steel products, plastic pipes, ceramic products, brake fluids, and monoblock chairs,”the DTI said.

The DTI  issued notices of violation to the non-compliant stores,  mandating them to explain within 48 hours from the receipt of the notice.

The nationwide campaign of DTI against uncertified items in the market underscores the enforcement of DTI technical regulations mandating compliance with Philippine Standard Certification Mark Schemes, particularly Department Administrative Order 02, Series of 2007.

“Aside from promoting consumer protection and welfare, our relentless monitoring and enforcement efforts also aims to protect retailers by expanding their awareness of the mandatory certification and markings,” Castelo said.

She said the enforcement operations of the DTI are not to disrupt businesses but to create a fair trading environment for both the entrepreneurs and consumers by ensuring that only certified products are being sold in the market.

To protect consumers or potential buyers of electrical and electronic products; mechanical or building and construction materials; and chemical and other consumer products and systems, DTI-Bureau of Philippine Standards regulates 89 products and systems through implementing Mandatory Product Certification Schemes particularly, the Philippine Standard Quality and/or Safety Certification Mark Licensing Scheme and the Import Commodity Clearance Certification Scheme.

Earlier this year, DTI-FTEB also seized 2,658 uncertified items in CALABARZON with an estimated retail value of P2.54 million.

