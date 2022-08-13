^

Business

JG Summit nets P2.1 billion in Q2

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
August 13, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — JG Summit Holdings Inc., the investment vehicle of the Gokongwei Group, recorded a second quarter core net income of P2.1 billion, a 48 percent rebound from a net loss of P689 million in the first quarter.

All businesses posted growth during the second quarter including airline, mall and hotel operations.

JG Summit president and CEO Lance Gokongwei welcomed the group’s second quarter recovery but noted that challenges remain.

“Our overall business has benefitted from the reopening of the economy as evidenced by the sequential improvement on our operating results on a quarterly basis. We are cognizant that significant challenges remain in the near term with the extraordinary cost pressures, rising interest rates and peso devaluation,” he said.

JG Summit’s different businesses namely airline through Cebu Air Inc.; property through Robinsons Land Corp.; food through Universal Robina Corp.; petrochemicals through JG Summit Olefins Corp. and banking through Robinsons Bank Corp. have implemented measures on how to mitigate the margin erosion through selective pricing actions and productivity initiatives.

“Given the strong demand for products and services despite the high inflationary environment in the first half, we remain optimistic that further easing of restrictions especially on international travel as well as the resumption of face-to-face classes in the second half will sustain the topline growth momentum,” Gokongwei said.

On a year-to-date basis, JG Summit’s first half core net income after tax is still 15 percent lower versus same period last year “due to the unprecedented volatility in oil and input prices that negatively affected the group’s margins and was most felt in its petrochemicals business.”

Including the adverse impact of the significant peso depreciation on the company’s foreign currency denominated debt, JG Summit posted a consolidated net loss of P2.7 billion in the first half.

Its consolidated revenues rose by 53 percent year on year and 27 percent quarter-on-quarter to P84.4 billion in the second quarter alone.

This brought the group’s total revenues for the first half of the year to P151.1 billion, which is 29 percent higher versus the same period last year and is already over 95 percent back to its pre-pandemic level.

JG SUMMIT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Globe unloads 7,000 towers from portfolio; 1st half earnings mixed

Globe unloads 7,000 towers from portfolio; 1st half earnings mixed

By Ramon Royandoyan | 11 hours ago
The telco giant will net proceeds totalling P71 billion from the sale of the towers and other passive infrastructure, according...
Business
fbtw

Sugar shortage hocus-pocus

By Rey Gamboa | 2 days ago
A discussion on sugar, particularly the processed versions, almost always elicits in me mixed feelings of its actual beneficial role in modern life given the many unhealthy warnings linking it to obesity, diabetes,...
Business
fbtw

For the Lopez Group, it’s MVP, not MBV

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The deal was signed late Wednesday and the result, perhaps, is expected to be a powerhouse partnership of two media tycoons, which could be stronger than the local networks we have today.
Business
fbtw

Hunger games

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
This is a gut issue, literally, and our leaders are playing hunger games with it. This problem is threatening to escalate.
Business
fbtw
ABS-CBN and TV5 sign landmark deal

ABS-CBN and TV5 sign landmark deal

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
In an early Thursday morning disclosure, ABS-CBN Corp. said that the landmark deal will allow them to acquire 6.46 million...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Retail prices of construction materials rise anew

Retail prices of construction materials rise anew

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
 Retail prices of construction materials in the National Capital Region (NCR) continued to rise in June, with the annual...
Business
fbtw

Spanish startup spins off laundry hub service in Philippines

1 hour ago
Jeff, a Spain-based laundry service founded  in 2015 by millennial entrepreneurs, expects its operations to further grow in the Philippines due to its innovative business model that continues to attract more...
Business
fbtw

Robinsons Land posts 42% jump in Q2 profit to P3.63 billion

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Gokongwei-owned property company Robinsons Land Corp. reported a 42 percent growth in consolidated net income to P3.63 billion in the second quarter.
Business
fbtw
CIMB extends P4.3 billion low interest loans

CIMB extends P4.3 billion low interest loans

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Digital banking services provider CIMB Bank Philippines has extended a cumulative credit limit amounting to P4.3 billion within...
Business
fbtw
Globe eyes P71 billion from sale of towers

Globe eyes P71 billion from sale of towers

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Globe Telecom Inc. aims to generate more than P71 billion from the sale of more than 7,000 telco towers within the year to...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with 
no session for state
no session for code
no session for id_token
no session for user