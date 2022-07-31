^

Business

Pryce Gases warns public vs unauthorized refillers

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
July 31, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Pryce Gases Inc. has cautioned the public against businesses that are refilling its cylinders without its permission.

In an advisory, Pryce Gases said it has received reports that some unscrupulous businesses are refilling its cylinders without the company’s authorization.

The company said it has the responsibility of ensuring that its LPG cylinders, which feature a diamond-shaped logo, are safe and well maintained.

“These cylinders accordingly must be refilled and maintained only by refilling plants and authorized by Pryce Gases Inc. and Oro Oxygen Corp.,” it said.

“We hereby give warning that we will use any and all legal means, including the institution of criminal actions, to prosecute those illegally refilling Prycegas cylinders to protect all the rights of Pryce Gases Inc.,” the company said.

Pryce Gases, a subsidiary of listed Pryce Corp, is in the business of importing, storing and distributing liquefied petroleum gas under the brand name Prycegas. It is also engaged in the manufacturing and selling of industrial gases.

In the first quarter, Pryce saw its net profit decline by 4.8 percent to P402.77 million due to higher operating expenses.

Consolidated revenues, on the other hand, rose 36 percent to P4.72 billion during the quarter, mainly fueled by its LPG business with a 94.8 percent contribution.

The industrial gas products segment provided 3.8 percent, while sales from the group’s real estate and pharmaceuticals businesses accounted for the balance of 1.4 percent.

PRYCE GASES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines faces risk of credit downgrade .

Philippines faces risk of credit downgrade .

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Philippines is facing downgrade pressure due to the scarring caused by the pandemic, the expected slower economic growth...
Business
fbtw

Chinese firm enters Philippines telco market

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
One of the largest Chinese telco firms has boosted its market penetration in the Philippines by partnering with a domestic supplier of communications equipment on telephony services.
Business
fbtw
The growing Filipino middle class is embracing healthy eating, food delivery

The growing Filipino middle class is embracing healthy eating, food delivery

1 day ago
An expanding middle class in the Philippines is expected to give more Filipinos greater financial flexibility to choose healthier...
Business
fbtw
More hot money exits Philippines in June

More hot money exits Philippines in June

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
More speculative funds continued to exit the Philippines than what came in as foreign portfolio investments recorded a net...
Business
fbtw

Biology meets AI

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 2 hours ago
During the World Economic Forum, Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark said he expects 6G, or sixth generation mobile networks, to be in operation by the end of the decade.
Business
fbtw
Latest
BSP: Inflation likely settled between 5.6-6.4% in July

BSP: Inflation likely settled between 5.6-6.4% in July

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said inflation likely settled between 5.6 percent and 6.4 percent in July, driven by the continued...
Business
fbtw
Metro Manila hotels boost room takeup to 47% in H1

Metro Manila hotels boost room takeup to 47% in H1

By Catherine Talavera | 2 hours ago
Occupancy in Metro Manila’s hotel market continued to improve in the first half of the year, driven by the rebound in...
Business
fbtw
PLDT fires up P7 billion undersea cable

PLDT fires up P7 billion undersea cable

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 hours ago
Integrated telco PLDT Inc. has activated its undersea cable system to increase its international capacity to 60 terabits per...
Business
fbtw
UnionDigital Bank, Nexplay team up to power up Philippine gaming community

UnionDigital Bank, Nexplay team up to power up Philippine gaming community

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The digital banking arm of Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines and leading Southeast Asian esports and video game content...
Business
fbtw
Jollibee opens 9th branch of Tim Ho Wan in China

Jollibee opens 9th branch of Tim Ho Wan in China

By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
Filipino-owned Asian conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. has expanded anew in China with the opening of its ninth Tim Ho Wan...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with