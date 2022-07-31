Globe leaps ahead in fiber tech

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala-led Globe Telecom Inc. will become one of the first telco firms in Southeast Asia to launch the fiber-to-the-room (FTTR) technology that can provide internet connectivity to more than 100 devices all at the same time.

Globe said it has succeeded in testing its FTTR innovation and plans to soon incorporate it with its high-speed fiber offerings.

The new innovation has a speed and coverage 10 times that of the traditional Wi-Fi network. It also has the capacity to handle up to 128 devices all at once.

The launch forms part of Globe’s corporate push to work with some of the country’s largest property builders for improved adoption of ready connectivity. Globe said FTTR can penetrate even thick walls and floors to reduce dead spots at home.

Janis Racpan, head of Globe at Home brand management, said the FTTR raises the quality of Internet service provided by Globe to its subscribers.

The telco giant expects users to gain from the use of FTTR given the demand for reliable connectivity during the pandemic.

“Broadband services have shifted during the pandemic, (as) the Internet has become an integral part of our daily lives, whether for work, learning or entertainment,” Racpan said.

“It is also now being used to maximize connectivity in intelligent homes, [and] the introduction of FTTR will further elevate their digital lifestyle at home,” Racpan added.

According to Racpan, Globe through the FTTR seeks to build an all-optical base for whole of home Wi-Fi, covering every room with fiber and enabling gigabit speed coverage.

Globe also launched its first end-to-end digital fiber purchase experience with GFiber plans. The product enables postpaid customers to get guaranteed installation within 24 hours for as long as they complete their application before two in the afternoon.

Subscribers can choose between GFiber Plan 1699 with speed of up to 150 Mbps and GFiber Plan 2099 with capacity of up to 300 Mbps. The firm offers these internet-only plans with waived installation fees in select barangays nationwide.