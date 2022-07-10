DPWH seeks additional P500 million for Albay-Sorsogon road link

DPWH regional director Virgilio Eduarte said the agency plans to speed up the delivery of the Albay-Sorsogon Connector Road, with the objective of finishing civil works within the year.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has asked for an additional other P500 million for the completion of a road designed to link the provinces of Albay and Sorsogon.

“Locals and visitors will be able to utilize this all-weather road very soon, [and] we are targeting completion of ongoing sections before the end of this year,” Eduarte said.

According to Eduarte, the DPWH has spent a total of P2.21 billion laying out the infrastructure. Once accomplished, the Albay-Sorsogon Connector Road will bridge the Legazpi City-Punta de Jesus Road in Albay and the Bacon-Manito Road in Sorsogon.

However, the DPWH is requesting an additional funding of P500 million for the finishing touches on the Albay-Sorsogon Connector Road. Eduarte said the budget would be for the installation of active and passive slope protection systems and metal beam guardrails.

Eduarte said the additional funding would also cover concrete works, as some portions of the road remain unpaved.

Based on projections, the completion of the Albay-Sorsogon Connector Road will cut travel time between the two provinces by one hour and benefit at least 5,000 motorists every day.

“When fully completed, Albay-Sorsogon Connector Road will reduce the travel time of motorists by at least one hour, benefitting as many as 5,000 motorists daily and eventually improving the economic condition of areas along its route,” Eduarte said.