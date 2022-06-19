Converge expands call center operations

MANILA, Philippines — Fiber broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has expanded its call center operations to respond to its increasing customer base.

Through its partner Universal Access and Systems Solutions (UAS), Converge’s call center operations in Pampanga was expanded to meet the heightened demand for remote customer care along with the company’s fast-growing number of subscribers.

This included a new UAS site in New Street, Balibago and the expansion of its seat allocation in ComClark, Clark Freeport Zone in Angeles City.

UAS, primarily a computer systems design company based in Pampanga, handles more than half of the call center needs of Converge.

With the expansion, UAS will grow its agent seats to over 1,000.

“Every month, we receive over 700,000 inquiries through email, social media and the hotline. With the capacity to hire over 800 agents in these two sites alone, UAS will help us address the current need and continue to scale as we get more subscribers,” Converge chief customer experience officer Albert Santos said.

As of end-March, UAS reported a response rate of 98 percent from its call center agents.

Converge is currently serving more than 1.8 million subscribers nationwide.

“The additional call center seats will go a long way in making our customer support experience more efficient to meet the growing number of customers we have nationwide,” Converge CEO and co-founder Dennis Anthony Uy said.

“Customer service is at the heart of everything we do in Converge. As we expand our presence nationwide and grow our subscriber base, we also continue to enhance our customer experience initiatives. Since 2020, we have tripled our customer service teams and embarked on a multi-million digital transformation project to refine our processes and make the customer journey as seamless and convenient as possible,” he said.

Converge said the expansion is also seen to boost employment opportunities in Pampanga, particularly for new college graduates.

UAS, together with Converge, has partnered with the City College of Angeles, the City College of Mabalacat, and Systems Plus College Foundation in Angeles to prepare students for IT and/or call center work.

“We will have a hand-in curriculum development, as well as hands-on training for these students to make sure that upon graduation, there are ready jobs waiting for them in these in-demand industries,” UAS chief executive officer Kookie Victorino said.