^

Business

Isuzu marks milestone with 10K Traviz sales

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
June 19, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Isuzu Philippines Corp. (IPC) achieved a new sales milestone, as it sold 10,000 units of its Traviz lightweight truck over a period of two years.

Launched toward the end of 2019, IPC said the Traviz became a popular choice for business owners for their last-mile delivery operations.

IPC said the Traviz cornered 32 percent of the cab and chassis market in the country last month.

Aside from Isuzu’s reputation for durability and reliability, the vehicle provides big cargo capacity and fuel efficiency.

“Now that we are facing an all-time high on fuel prices, the Traviz provides a viable solution, proven to be fuel efficient, the Traviz can run more than 1,000 kilometers in just one full tank based on our recent fuel economy drive,” IPC president Noboru Murakami said.

Murakami said the vehicle can also carry more cargo with its 1,660 kilogram (kg) payload capacity, allowing users to have fewer trips.

To celebrate the sales milestone, IPC gave P10,000 worth of cash and P10,000 worth of parts and service to Microserver-8 Enterprises, its 10,000th customer for the Traviz.

The vehicle maker is offering promos for existing and potential Traviz customers. It is giving away 10,000 liters worth of fuel for raffle to 500 customers nationwide who will purchase or reserve a Traviz unit until Aug.31 of this year.

Both existing and potential customers will receive an additional P10,000 cash referral bonus on top of the existing P10,000 referral fee already being offered.

Existing customers can also avail of a 10 percent discount on labor for any periodic maintenance service and/or general job only, a 10 percent discount on parts, and free one-liter Isuzu Genuine Motor Oil XTRM.

Customers can avail of these promotions and cash bonus at any authorized Isuzu dealer nationwide.

ISUZU
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Peso among most exposed to risks

Peso among most exposed to risks

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The peso is expected to be among the most exposed to downside risks and its recovery will be limited in Asia-Pacific this...
Business
fbtw
SMC vows to complete Bulacan airport project

SMC vows to complete Bulacan airport project

By Richmond Mercurio | May 20, 2022 - 12:00am
San Miguel Corp. is committed to complete its massive aerocity development in Bulacan province, as well as the P740-billion...
Business
fbtw
Philippines seen posting bigger dollar deficit amid expensive imports

Philippines seen posting bigger dollar deficit amid expensive imports

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The forecast means more dollars would leave the country than those that would enter.
Business
fbtw

Rising fuel prices

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 2 hours ago
With global oil supply still tight amid the still raging war between Russia and Ukraine, we are not going to see the end in terms of rising fuel pump prices in the next few months.
Business
fbtw
Rate hikes to push up borrowing costs &nbsp;

Rate hikes to push up borrowing costs  

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. could find his administration squeezing for cash in the first six months in office, as...
Business
fbtw
Latest

Japan allots P715 million for Bangsamoro

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 hours ago
The Japanese government has extended 1.8 billion yen (P715.6 million) in grants to improve economic development in the Bangsamoro region.
Business
fbtw

Davao Light seeks ISO 55001

By Danessa Rivera | 2 hours ago
Davao Light and Power Co. Inc. is eyeing to secure ISO 55001 Asset Management System certification by yearend to ensure that the distribution utility is always functioning at peak performance.
Business
fbtw

Isuzu marks milestone with 10K Traviz sales

By Louella Desiderio | 2 hours ago
Isuzu Philippines Corp. achieved a new sales milestone, as it sold 10,000 units of its Traviz lightweight truck over a period of two years.
Business
fbtw

Vivant to energize schools via solar

By Danessa Rivera | 2 hours ago
After completing a European Union-funded project, Vivant Corp. is looking to continue its initiatives to energize schools and add solar power curriculum in senior high school.
Business
fbtw
DA unit issues guidelines for rice mill standards

DA unit issues guidelines for rice mill standards

By Catherine Talavera | 2 hours ago
The Bureau of Agriculture and Fisheries Standards has issued two illustrative guides for rice mill standards, in line with...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with