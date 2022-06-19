Isuzu marks milestone with 10K Traviz sales

MANILA, Philippines — Isuzu Philippines Corp. (IPC) achieved a new sales milestone, as it sold 10,000 units of its Traviz lightweight truck over a period of two years.

Launched toward the end of 2019, IPC said the Traviz became a popular choice for business owners for their last-mile delivery operations.

IPC said the Traviz cornered 32 percent of the cab and chassis market in the country last month.

Aside from Isuzu’s reputation for durability and reliability, the vehicle provides big cargo capacity and fuel efficiency.

“Now that we are facing an all-time high on fuel prices, the Traviz provides a viable solution, proven to be fuel efficient, the Traviz can run more than 1,000 kilometers in just one full tank based on our recent fuel economy drive,” IPC president Noboru Murakami said.

Murakami said the vehicle can also carry more cargo with its 1,660 kilogram (kg) payload capacity, allowing users to have fewer trips.

To celebrate the sales milestone, IPC gave P10,000 worth of cash and P10,000 worth of parts and service to Microserver-8 Enterprises, its 10,000th customer for the Traviz.

The vehicle maker is offering promos for existing and potential Traviz customers. It is giving away 10,000 liters worth of fuel for raffle to 500 customers nationwide who will purchase or reserve a Traviz unit until Aug.31 of this year.

Both existing and potential customers will receive an additional P10,000 cash referral bonus on top of the existing P10,000 referral fee already being offered.

Existing customers can also avail of a 10 percent discount on labor for any periodic maintenance service and/or general job only, a 10 percent discount on parts, and free one-liter Isuzu Genuine Motor Oil XTRM.

Customers can avail of these promotions and cash bonus at any authorized Isuzu dealer nationwide.