Globe, WWF team up for climate education

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc. has teamed up with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Philippines to promote climate education to the public.

The partnership seeks to encourage Filipinos to learn more about how they can care for the environment and take part in climate action through Camp Kalikasan, an online digital resource center where Filipinos can learn the basics of how to combat climate change.

“Globe recognizes that raising environmental awareness is a critical component to drive environmental conservation and sustainable practices,” Globe chief sustainability and corporate communications officer Yoly Crisanto said.

“Through Camp Kalikasan, we hope to impart the importance of environmental stewardship and sustainability, and educate the public on how they can contribute to climate action in their own way,” Crisanto said.

The online digital resource center features multimedia content such as animated videos, films, stories, digital modules, quizzes, puzzles, and games designed for students and the youth.

The web-based platform also includes credible resource materials to help teachers integrate environmental topics into their subjects.

It likewise has interactive activities that students can do with their parents and teachers.

Globe said the collaboration with WWF Philippines is part of the company’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

WWF Philippines has been working as a national organization of the WWF network since 1997.

It works to improve Filipino lives by crafting solutions to climate change, providing sustainable livelihood programs, and conserving the country’s richest marine and land habitats.