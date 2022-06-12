^

Business

Globe, WWF team up for climate education

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
June 12, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc. has teamed up with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Philippines to promote climate education to the public.

The partnership  seeks to encourage Filipinos to learn more about how they can care for the environment and take part in climate action through Camp Kalikasan,  an online digital resource center where Filipinos can learn the basics of how to combat climate change.

“Globe recognizes that raising environmental awareness is a critical component to drive environmental conservation and sustainable practices,” Globe chief sustainability and corporate communications officer Yoly Crisanto said.

“Through Camp Kalikasan, we hope to impart the importance of environmental stewardship and sustainability, and educate the public on how they can contribute to climate action in their own way,” Crisanto said.

The online digital resource center features multimedia content such as animated videos, films, stories, digital modules, quizzes, puzzles, and games designed for students and the youth.

The web-based platform also includes credible resource materials to help teachers integrate environmental topics into their subjects.

It likewise has interactive activities that students can do with their parents and teachers.

Globe said the collaboration with WWF Philippines is part of the company’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

WWF Philippines has been working as a national organization of the WWF network since 1997.

It works to improve Filipino lives by crafting solutions to climate change, providing sustainable livelihood programs, and conserving the country’s richest marine and land habitats.

GLOBE TELECOM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Stocks end in bloodbath

Stocks end in bloodbath

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Stocks in the Philippines and in other Asian emerging markets ended in a bloodbath yesterday, spooked by a broad selloff on...
Business
fbtw
Peso weakens to 53:$1 level

Peso weakens to 53:$1 level

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The peso weakened further, closing yesterday at its lowest level in three-and-a-half years, due to the strong demand for US...
Business
fbtw

Humble bragging

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
A famous movie ran a tagline: “Size Does Matter.”
Business
fbtw

Killer work ethic

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
No wonder this guy is so successful because he had a “killer work ethic.” Have you ever heard people saying this? They look, admire and respect people who consistently perform and conclude that they...
Business
fbtw

Reputation is a relationship capital

By Ron F. Jabal | 1 hour ago
Scholars and practitioners continue to grapple with the concept, issue and practice of reputation management. Many have questioned whether it is important in organizations whose primary goal is a healthy bottom...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Fare increase seen to bump up inflation

Fare increase seen to bump up inflation

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
British banking giant HSBC expects a sizeable increase in inflation after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory...
Business
fbtw
MPT South showcases Calabarzon tourist spots

MPT South showcases Calabarzon tourist spots

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Metro Pacific Tollways South, a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., has partnered with the Department of the Interior...
Business
fbtw
Philippines normalizing at quicker pace, says DBS &nbsp;

Philippines normalizing at quicker pace, says DBS  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
DBS Bank Ltd. of Singapore sees quicker normalization in the Philippines with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) delivering...
Business
fbtw
Global FDI momentum unlikely to be sustained

Global FDI momentum unlikely to be sustained

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
While global foreign direct investment inflows recovered in 2021, an uncertain outlook is seen this year as the Russia-Ukraine...
Business
fbtw

Schools urged to integrate well-being in curriculum

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Academic institutions with entrepreneurship programs are encouraged to integrate well-being in the curriculum to enable business owners and executives to build resilience and create greater impact.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with