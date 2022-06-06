^

Business

Hard to pass all fiscal reforms in transition plan, says Salceda

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
June 6, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines —The House of Representatives has signaled it may fail to legislate all of the fiscal reforms proposed by the Department of Finance (DOF) to address the debt problem.

House ways and means committee chairman Joey Salceda said the next administration can find ways to generate the revenues needed to pay the pandemic debts without resorting to tax hikes.

Salceda, expected to head the same committee in the 19th Congress, said it might be difficult to pass all of the tax measures in the consolidation plan drafted by the DOF.

The DOF said the next administration has to raise P249 billion in additional revenues every year to make space for debt payments. In turn, the agency proposed a string of reforms that can add P349.3 billion in annual income, but requires the removal of VAT exemptions, deferral of tax cuts, and introduction of new taxes.

“The DOF fiscal consolidation plan is not an exhaustive list of measures that we can enact. With that said, we really need to improve revenues if we are going to keep our spending levels, while shock-proofing the budget,” Salceda told The STAR.

As an alternative, he said the next administration can adopt his three-phased approach in reverting the fiscal position to pre-pandemic health.

First, Salceda said the government can protect its existing resources by imposing a moratorium on added personnel spending and new tax exemptions.

Second, the legislator suggested that fiscal consolidation focuses on improving the enforcement of present tax laws through internal reforms and innovative changes.

When completed, Salceda said only then can the government pursue fiscal expansion, wherein new taxes can be explored to boost the state’s war chest. For the meantime, economic recovery should be prioritized so that the national output outgrows the debt pile.

As pitched by the DOF, the next administration can gain P142.5 billion every year by eliminating exemptions for VAT purchases. Further, it can defer the scheduled reduction in personal income tax for three years to collect P97.7 billion annually from 2023 to 2025.

The DOF also said that the government can jack up excise taxes on harmful goods, particularly cigarettes, to register P91.4 billion in sin revenues per year.

The DOF warned that failure to carry out fiscal reforms would force the government to borrow new loans to settle old debts, a scenario that entails an economic crisis in the long term.

De La Salle University economics professor Maria Ella Oplas said the consolidation plan filed by the DOF can be compared to a double-edged sword: it may yield incremental revenues on one hand, and it may discourage consumption and investments on the other.

“If the government’s objective is to stimulate consumption and attract investments, raising taxes as proposed by the DOF could lead to the opposite. As we reopen the economy, we should just keep tax rates the same for consumers to spend and firms to expand,” Oplas told The STAR.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Adjusting the sail

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Talking to the president of a vast chemical company, I was not surprised when he lamented that there had been young people in his company that quit recently.
Business
fbtw
Enrique Razon to acquire Malampaya project from Dennis Uy

Enrique Razon to acquire Malampaya project from Dennis Uy

By Ramon Royandoyan | 3 days ago
In a statement, Razon's infrastructure business, Prime Infra Holdings, Inc., confirmed on Thursday that the deal will push...
Business
fbtw

Shift to e-receipts starts in July — BIR

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 days ago
Large-scale taxpayers,  e-commerce and export firms need to start shifting to the digital issuance of invoices and receipts by July as mandated by the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Law.
Business
fbtw
Japan government to aid Philippines in preventing road disasters

Japan government to aid Philippines in preventing road disasters

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Japanese government will help the Philippines avert road mishaps especially during natural calamities.
Business
fbtw
DTI sets up online complaints resolution system

DTI sets up online complaints resolution system

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Department of Trade and Industry is launching an online complaints resolution system later this month to quickly address...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Government slashes borrowings by 63% to P101 billion in April

Government slashes borrowings by 63% to P101 billion in April

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
As the government moves to reopen the economy to full capacity, it brought down its borrowings by 63 percent in April by minimizing...
Business
fbtw
Banks&rsquo; NPL ratio falls below 4%

Banks’ NPL ratio falls below 4%

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The non-performing loan ratio of Philippine banks eased  to its lowest level in 15 months in April, falling below four...
Business
fbtw
Philippines inflation still peak &ndash; think tank

Philippines inflation still peak – think tank

By Louisse Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Hitting the peak of elevated inflation in the country is still far, especially as commodity prices are still soaring as global...
Business
fbtw
Volatility in stocks expected anew

Volatility in stocks expected anew

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Philippine stocks may continue to experience volatility this week, according to analysts.
Business
fbtw

Winning streak

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
We previously wrote about the role of destiny in the championship run of UP in the UAAP. (Destiny vs. Dynasty, May 23, 2022).
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with