Lopez aviation firm inaugurates P45 million El Nido helicopter hangar

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
May 14, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Lopez-owned INAEC Aviation Corp. has inaugurated its second aircraft hangar inside Lio Airport in El Nido, Palawan which will serve as the new base for the helicopter operations servicing the Malampaya project.

Construction of the 825-square meter hangar started in April last year and was completed last March.

INAEC said hangar and area development cost was around P45 million.

“This to us is more than just a structure. This represents a true milestone for INAEC. It is symbolic of a continuing and evolving partnership whose end objective is to keep the lights on in the Philippines,” INAEC president Jay Lopez said.

“We are mindful of the fact that we live in a truly volatile and fast-changing world. Thus, we remain grateful for our present achievements and successes, including this new El Nido hangar,” he said.

INAEC has been operating in El Nido since the early 2000s, providing helicopter transport services to oil and gas producers in the country.

The company in 2013 built its first hangar in El Nido and on the same year, established its partnership with Shell Philippines Exploration (SPEX) and PHI International for the helicopter transport of Malampaya project personnel from Puerto Princesa to the offshore platform.

INAEC’s second aircraft will serve as the new base for the helicopter operations servicing the Malampaya project as SPEX moves to transfer said operations from Puerto Princesa to El Nido.

Kiril Caral, managing director of SPEX, said the relocation of the helicopter base from Puerto Princesa to El Nido offers significant benefits to the Malampaya project.

“Flight time for the transport of Malampaya personnel is reduced. Response time in case of medical evacuation will be faster. And, there is improved access to search and rescue resources, including support from the Joint Task Force Malampaya, the Philippine Air Force, the Coast Guard, and the Philippine Navy. All these mean improved safety, reliability, and efficiency in our operations,” Caral said.

INAEC or Iloilo-Negros Air Express Co. was the first Filipino-owned private airline in the Philippines, established by Eugenio Lopez Sr. in 1932.

As a trusted name in the air transport and air charter industry, it works with the biggest offshore oil and gas producers, medical service providers, high value cargo movers, and local and foreign companies, among others.

