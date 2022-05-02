^

Business

PLDT sustains growth in Q1

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
May 2, 2022 | 12:00am
PLDT sustains growth in Q1
PLDT’s financial results will be announced on Thursday.
BusinessWorld / File

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT Inc. continued to sustain its growth in the first quarter, its chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said.

“It will be good. Ahead of last year,” Pangilinan said when asked about PLDT’s first quarter results.

PLDT’s financial results will be announced on Thursday.

Pangilinan earlier said this year is the start of a new era for the company, following steady growth in revenues and profits in recent years.

PLDT is coming from a strong financial performance in 2021, bannered by an eight percent year-on-year increase in telco core income to P30.2 billion, which was ahead of earnings guidance of  P30 billion.

This was achieved behind an all-time high consolidated EBITDA, which also grew eight percent year-on-year to P96.2 billion driven by higher service revenues.

PLDT also posted in 2021 its highest full year consolidated service revenues at P182.1 billion, a six percent improvement year-on-year.

PLDT is undertaking efforts to improve its free cash flow by increasing revenues, rationalizing capex, reducing costs and managing its cash position.

For this year, PLDT’s consolidated service revenues is targeted to grow by mid-single digit, while telco core income is expected to reach between P32 billion and P33 billion.

EBITDA, meanwhile, is seen hitting over P100 billion for 2022.

PLDT-backed end-to-end digital financial services platform PayMaya last Friday announced its rebranding into Maya, while also officially launching a digital bank called Maya Bank.

The launch of Maya comes on the heels of the recent $210 million funding round of Voyager Innovations, the parent company of both PayMaya and Maya Bank.

The recent fundraising propelled Voyager’s valuation to unicorn plus status.

As the only all-in-one money platform in the Philippines, Maya is uniquely positioned among e-wallet, bank, and fintech platforms, serving all segments of consumers and enterprises.

PLDT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

PLDT welcomes inclusion in PSE Dividend Yield Index

By Richmond Mercurio | April 2, 2022 - 12:00am
Fully integrated telecommunications and digital services company PLDT Inc. welcomed its inclusion in the recently launched Philippine Stock Exchange Dividend Yield Index (PSE DivY).
Business
fbtw

Subic’s revelations

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
When I was invited and said yes to go to Subic and stay at Le Charme Suites, the main sponsor and brains behind the first Frike (fun, ride, bike) Enduro Challenge, little did I know that I was in for a number of...
Business
fbtw

The future of work

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Given the privilege to share ideas and observations in the recently held virtual panel discussion organized by Top 100 Filipinos on Linkedin under the able leadership of Virginia Bautista, the following points have...
Business
fbtw

South Korea firm mulls review of BNPP feasibility study

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
State-owned power generation firm Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power is willing to update their 2017 pre-feasibility study on the rehabilitation of the mothballed Bataan Nuclear Power Plant as it expressed keen interest...
Business
fbtw

PLDT may sell remaining telco towers

By Richmond Mercurio | 7 days ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. said it may consider monetizing its remaining towers assets in the future following the successful sale of almost half of its tower portfolio, generating P77 billion for the company.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Business sentiment turns negative &ndash; think tank

Business sentiment turns negative – think tank

By Louisse Maureen Simeon | 47 minutes ago
Global business optimism following the recovery from the pandemic did not last, with sentiment returning to negative as the...
Business
fbtw
April inflation may breach government target

April inflation may breach government target

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 47 minutes ago
Inflation likely breached the government’s two to four percent target range, which may   finally prompt the...
Business
fbtw
Submission of 2021 FS extended

Submission of 2021 FS extended

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 47 minutes ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is giving banks and financial institutions a two-month extension for the submission of their...
Business
fbtw
Stocks seen sideways toward elections

Stocks seen sideways toward elections

By Richmond Mercurio | 47 minutes ago
The stock market is expected to continue trading sideways this week, as investors sit on the sidelines awaiting a possible...
Business
fbtw

Acciona eyes $12 billion pipeline projects in Philippines

By Richmond Mercurio | 47 minutes ago
Spanish infrastructure and energy conglomerate Acciona is setting its sights on at least $12 billion worth of projects in the Philippines to add to its around $2 billion worth of awarded contracts so far.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with