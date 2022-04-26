Toyota unit’s export sales exceed pre-pandemic level

MANILA, Philippines — Toyota Motor Philippines Logistics Inc. (TLI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Philippine Corp., saw its export sales surpass the pre-pandemic level in 2021, as operations were allowed to continue despite the health crisis.

Data from TMP showed TLI’s sales reached $175,164 last year, up 43 percent from $122,307 in 2020, and 29 percent higher than the pre-pandemic sales of $135,688 in 2019.

“TLI attributes its success to a large extent to the government’s policy that allowed unhampered operations of logistics service providers and export-oriented businesses even during the pandemic,” TMP said.

According to TMP, TLI’s 2021 sales also reflected the global market recovery momentum.

This, as exports to top destinations including Thailand, Pakistan, Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia posted growth.

Last year, Toyota group’s exports accounted for 32 percent of total Philippine exports of automotive parts and components.