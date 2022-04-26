^

Business

Toyota unit’s export sales exceed pre-pandemic level

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
April 26, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Toyota Motor Philippines Logistics Inc. (TLI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Philippine Corp., saw its export sales surpass the pre-pandemic level in 2021, as operations were allowed to continue despite the health crisis.

Data from TMP showed TLI’s sales reached $175,164 last year, up 43 percent from $122,307 in 2020, and 29 percent higher than the pre-pandemic sales of $135,688 in 2019.

“TLI attributes its success to a large extent to the government’s policy that allowed unhampered operations of logistics service providers and export-oriented businesses even during the pandemic,” TMP said.

According to TMP, TLI’s 2021 sales also reflected the global market recovery momentum.

This, as exports to top destinations including Thailand, Pakistan, Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia posted growth.

Last year, Toyota group’s exports accounted for 32 percent of total Philippine exports of automotive parts and components.

TOYOTA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cris Albert, CEO and owner of FILA Philippines, dies

Cris Albert, CEO and owner of FILA Philippines, dies

11 hours ago
Albert passed away on Saturday, April 23, FILA Philippines said in a Facebook post on Monday.
Business
fbtw

Thrown under the bus

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Supposedly to help ease traffic in Metro Manila, LTFRB and MMDA have thrown bus riders under the bus, so to speak. It is now more difficult for those living in adjacent provinces to commute to work in Metro Man...
Business
fbtw

Toyota to roll out new Veloz subcompact SUV

By Louella Desiderio | 4 days ago
Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. is expanding its vehicle lineup with the rollout of the new subcompact sport utility vehicle Veloz next week.
Business
fbtw
'Extraordinary trading gains' last year sink UnionBank profits in Q1

'Extraordinary trading gains' last year sink UnionBank profits in Q1

10 hours ago
UnionBank netted P2.6 billion in the first three months of the year, 45% lower year-on-year.
Business
fbtw
Cebu Pacific to resume flights to Bali, Hanoi, Sydney

Cebu Pacific to resume flights to Bali, Hanoi, Sydney

By Rosette Adel | 6 hours ago
Budget carrier Cebu Pacific recently announced that it is resuming to key international destinations in a bid to boost its...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Philippines borrows $7.5 billion from World Bank

Philippines borrows $7.5 billion from World Bank

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 hours ago
The Philippines has borrowed more than $7.5 billion (P400 billion) from the World Bank to fund mainly the government’s...
Business
fbtw
Share prices recover on bargain hunting

Share prices recover on bargain hunting

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
The stock market opened the week on a positive note, bouncing back from last week’s losses as bargain hunters stepped...
Business
fbtw

SM Prime optimistic about 2022 prospects

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
SM Prime Holdings, the listed property unit of the Sy Group, is keeping a bullish outlook this year despite recent developments globally, citing the expected further reopening of the economy as a driving force for...
Business
fbtw

ACEN eyes development of floating solar, offshore wind projects

By Danessa Rivera | 2 hours ago
ACEN Corp., the energy platform of the Ayala Group, is exploring the development of floating solar and offshore wind power projects locally and abroad as it continues to build its renewables capacity.
Business
fbtw

FLI to roll out more projects

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Filinvest Land Inc., the property unit of the Gotianun Group, is gearing up to launch more projects this year as the company looks forward to further growth with the country’s economy showing signs of rec...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with