Medical Depot plans aggressive expansion as demand escalates

The Philippine Star
April 22, 2022 | 12:00am
The Medical Depot store in Bonifacio Global City.
MANILA, Philippines — Medical Depot, an established supplier of medical supplies and products to hospital and clinics, plans to open more stores in Laguna and as far north as Isabela, Cagayan and Ilocos, to cater to heightened demand as the health crisis lingers.

The company has put up many of its physical stores across strategic locations within NCR and nearby provinces such as Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Batangas, all of which are within high-traffic areas and close to hospitals for easier access.

Established in 1991 in Bambang, Sta. Cruz, Medical Depot has over 30 years of experience in offering world-class durable and sturdy medical equipment and supplies to both its customers and partners.

Medical Depot has also understood and recognized the need of more individuals for reliable medical equipment with the rise of life expectancy and rapid technology advancements. For example, older individuals need additional care and this must be addressed through state-of-the-art medical equipment and machines to help them live comfortably.

This is one reason why Medical Depot has survived decades of providing quality medical supplies and equipment from local suppliers to global partners by maintaining a solid track record and commitment to helping Filipinos.

In 2021, Medical Depot went full-blast into e-commerce to cater to a wider net of consumers who need medical supplies and equipment to be delivered to them conveniently. This allows for better access to quality medical products.

The company is a direct importer in Asia Pacific that gives them the ability to acquire high quality products and build strong business partnerships across the region and the country. When hospitals do business with Medical Depot, they are not only assured of the quality of the medical supplies but also of the value for money they are able to get out of it.

This is also to ensure that consumers can avail of premium and high-standard products at the most affordable prices.

From pharmaceutical products to surgical instruments, laboratory supplies and equipment, hospital machines, medical supplies, tools, and devices, rescue supplies, and COVID-related products, Medical Depot considers itself a one-stop medical shop with more than 15,000 medical products all under one roof.

“Medical Depot has always been committed to reach more Filipinos and provide them access to high-quality and affordable medical products wherever they are in the country. To date, we are the biggest leading medical retail shop with plans to expand nationwide in 2022. There is a lot to look forward to for Medical Depot and the growth we are projecting in the coming months,” Medical Depot CEO Rodolfo Medina Jr. said.

