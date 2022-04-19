^

Business

Mitsubishi, Meralco launch clean energy infrastructure

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
April 19, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Mitsubishi Motor Philippines Corp. (MMPC) and Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) launched yesterday a clean energy infrastructure that will allow electric vehicles (EV) to charge and supply electricity to a home or building.

A first of its kind in the Philippines, the Dendo Drive Station piloted at the Mitsubishi dealership under Peak Motors Philippines Inc. (PMPI) in Pasay City. It features a clean energy ecosystem enabled by the services provided by Meralco subsidiaries eSakay, Spectrum and Meralco Energy Inc. (MServ).

The PMPI Pasay dealership uses solar panels and vehicle-to-home (V2H) equipment with bi-directional chargers.

The V2H system enables the charging of EVs or plug-in hybrid EVs (PHEVs) at home using solar energy, while also supplying electricity from the EV or PHEV to an entire house or in the case of the Dendo Drive Station, the Mitsubishi branch.

The Meralco subsidiaries provided the tailor-fit sustainable solution for the pilot station, with Spectrum installing a 28-kilowatt peak (kWp) solar panel and the facility’s inclusion to the net-metering program, eSakay providing two EV charging pods, and MServ handling the electrical works and system integration for the Dendo Drive Station.

Mitsubishi’s flagship plug-in hybrid SUV, the Outlander PHEV launched in 2020, is also part of the Dendo Drive Station. When purchased, the Outlander PHEV will come with a conventional charger, allowing it to be charged directly from a home socket.

In a statement, MMPC president and CEO Takeshi Hara said the Dendo Drive Station is a manifestation of the company’s dedication to continuously study technologies and gain expertise when it comes to vehicle electrification, as this brings a new kind of value in terms of eco-mobility.

“Designed to be part of our commitment to help achieve a sustainable society by 2030 while at the same time impact the communities where Mitsubishi dealerships are located. We hope to get more support in helping instill confidence among Filipinos when it comes PHEVs and more importantly shed some light on environmental sustainability,” he said.

Meanwhile, Meralco first vice president and chief commercial officer and head of customer retail services Ferdinand Geluz said the Dendo Drive is a testament to the shared commitment of Mitsubishi and the One Meralco Group to promote a new energy ecosystem where consumers can generate, store, and share energy.

“You can be assured that Meralco will continue to drive renewable energy solutions as a way forward to augment the capacity of our generators and to support the sustainability endeavors of our customers through decarbonized energy sourcing, as together we journey towards economic recovery,” he said.

Meralco and Mitsubishi’s partnership go way back to 2013 when the power distributor installed the country’s first commercial EV charging station in its Pasig City compound.

MERALCO

MITSUBISHI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BIR says no extension of deadline for filing of income tax returns

BIR says no extension of deadline for filing of income tax returns

By Ramon Royandoyan | 10 hours ago
The deadline was initially moved to April 18 since the previous cutoff fell on a Friday, which was a holiday in observance...
Business
fbtw
Cash remittances post slower growth in February due to Omicron, weak peso

Cash remittances post slower growth in February due to Omicron, weak peso

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
Money sent home by Filipinos overseas posted slower growth in February.
Business
fbtw

Work from anywhere

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
It is now work from anywhere. New York-based companies told the New York Times that some of their key managers moved to Florida or some ski resort for the winter and are staying there. Others moved to Los Angeles...
Business
fbtw

All-powerful US dollar

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
In response to Russia’s military aggression and invasion of Ukraine, the United States and its allies imposed crippling sanctions on the Russian economy.
Business
fbtw

The richest man in the valley

By Francis J. Kong | 2 days ago
I love this story. It’s entitled “The Richest Man in the Valley.”
Business
fbtw
Latest
OFW remittances hit 3-month low in February

OFW remittances hit 3-month low in February

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Remittances from overseas Filipino workers rose by only one percent to hit their lowest level in three months, according to...
Business
fbtw
Vehicle sales up 43% in March

Vehicle sales up 43% in March

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Local vehicle assemblers achieved their highest monthly sales since the pandemic, rising by 43 percent in March, as Metro...
Business
fbtw
Petron may post better Q1 figures

Petron may post better Q1 figures

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Petron Corp., the country’s remaining oil refiner, may enjoy better first quarter revenues and margins due to higher...
Business
fbtw
Cebu Pacific not keen on expanding long haul network

Cebu Pacific not keen on expanding long haul network

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Cebu Pacific will keep its flights short for the meantime, saying it has no immediate plans to expand its long-haul network...
Business
fbtw
Globe names new CIO, CEO for new data center

Globe names new CIO, CEO for new data center

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Globe Telecom Inc. has named a new chief information officer (CIO) for the company, and a chief executive officer (CEO) for...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with