PLDT Enterprise strengthens network infrastructure

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
April 4, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT Enterprise is ramping up efforts to strengthen its network infrastructure and technological capabilities to provide businesses with the right digital solutions to weather market disruptions.

PLDT Enterprise, the business-to-business arm of telco giant PLDT, said it targets to benefit more businesses through the company’s world-class services and innovative solutions, enabling them to grow further and reach new heights.

“We will continue to augment our digital infrastructure and our domain expertise in order to co-develop the digital transformation roadmaps of organizations across industries,” said Jojo Gendrano first vice president and head of PLDT and Smart Enterprise.

“Through these endeavors, we will continue to be a trusted, reliable partner in implementing and delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses – whether they are MSME’s, large enterprises, or multinational organizations,” he said.

Due to the evolving demands of customers, Gendrano said businesses have become responsive by leveraging technology and discovering unprecedented ways of doing their business.

These include offering contactless delivery, digital payments, and other means that put importance on the health and safety of consumers.

“The global pandemic made the world understand that digital transformation has become an even more critical aspect of today’s work landscape,” he said.

“Many organizations have turned to technology in streamlining their business processes and engaging with their customers as they strive to effectively manage the shift towards digital operations,” Gendrano said.

Aside from fortifying its network infrastructure and technological capabilities, the company is also continuously expanding its decades-long expertise in the tech landscape by securing more technical certifications for its domain services such as SDWAN, Internet of Things, data center, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services, among others.

“In the age of digital, things happen so fast that we have to be constantly changing and evolving our perspectives in order to transform into an organization that is relevant and an entity that our customers can trust. Together, we embrace the call for digital transformation and it is our commitment to help our partners to reach greater heights,” Gendrano said.

