^

Business

Cebu Pacific, AXA expand partnership

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
April 3, 2022 | 12:00am
Cebu Pacific, AXA expand partnership
According to Cebu Pacific, the Piso Protect personal accident microinsurance ensures financial security in case of accidents that may result to injuries, disabilities or death.
Cebu Pacific Air website

MANILA, Philippines — Budget carrier Cebu Pacific and AXA Philippines are expanding their partnership with the introduction of an affordable personal accident microinsurance called Piso Protect.

According to Cebu Pacific, the Piso Protect personal accident microinsurance ensures financial security in case of accidents that may result to injuries, disabilities or death.

With the product, the insured can get accidental death or permanent disablement coverage of up to P250,000, daily hospitalization coverage of P1,000 per day for a maximum of P5,000, and a surgical cash benefit of P5,000.

The accident insurance can help cover the cost of hospitalization due to accidents for as low as P1 per day or P365 per year.

Cebu Pacific said flight purchase is not required to avail of Piso Protect.

“It has been our commitment to keep passengers’ safety and peace of mind our priority, and we are delighted to offer something relevant, valuable, and affordable, addressing needs that cover beyond travel,” Cebu Pacific vice president for marketing and customer experience Candice Iyog said.

The airline said the new offering comes at a critical time when the world is gradually transitioning to normalcy.

It said more people need accident insurance coverage, as accidents happen to nearly everyone anytime and anywhere.

Hospitalization can also be costly, which is why the carrier said it is better to be prepared for unforeseen instances.

“We are happy to continue our partnership with Cebu Pacific to offer affordable, high-value personal accident insurance that can help provide extra financial protection for all,” said Nandy Villar, AXA Philippines chief customer officer.

AXA

CEBU PACIFIC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippine factory output soars to 3-year high in March as economy reopens

Philippine factory output soars to 3-year high in March as economy reopens

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Local manufacturing output sped past expectations in March, posting its best finish in three years.
Business
fbtw
Fuel prices seen to retreat next week

Fuel prices seen to retreat next week

By Xave Gregorio | 10 hours ago
A combination of crucial developments abroad, including releases from oil reserves, new lockdowns and peace talks, are forecasted...
Business
fbtw
Meat trader files P4.5 billion share sale

Meat trader files P4.5 billion share sale

By Iris Gonzales | 9 days ago
North Star Meat Merchants Inc., one of the largest pork and beef vendors in the country, has filed with the Securities and...
Business
fbtw

Adjusting to the new reality

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Two years into the pandemic and a majority of the workforce is still working from home; Curiously, domestic tourism is on the rise at the same time.
Business
fbtw

NOW Telecom faces recall of frequency

2 days ago
NOW Telecom Co. Inc. is facing a recall of its radio frequencies for non-operation and inefficiency, as well as the non-payment of spectrum user fees/
Business
fbtw
Latest
Philippine growth targets at risk as Ukraine crisis drags on

Philippine growth targets at risk as Ukraine crisis drags on

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Philippines may not be able to reach its economic targets for 2022 as the Ukraine-Russia crisis significantly impact commodity...
Business
fbtw
BSP closes Cebu thrift bank

BSP closes Cebu thrift bank

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has ordered the closure of Metro-Cebu Public Savings Bank, bringing to five the number of...
Business
fbtw
GCash launches digital business solutions

GCash launches digital business solutions

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
GCash is introducing a digital business solution that will help small entrepreneurs future-proof and expand their busine...
Business
fbtw
DBP shoulders bulk of P5 billion loan for Makati hospital

DBP shoulders bulk of P5 billion loan for Makati hospital

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
State-run Development Bank of the Philippines has extended a syndicated loan worth P5 billion to the local government of Makati...
Business
fbtw
Customs tightens drive vs agricultural smuggling

Customs tightens drive vs agricultural smuggling

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Bureau of Customs is doubling down on its campaign against smugglers of agricultural products amid the growing scrutiny...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with