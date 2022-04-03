Cebu Pacific, AXA expand partnership

According to Cebu Pacific, the Piso Protect personal accident microinsurance ensures financial security in case of accidents that may result to injuries, disabilities or death.

MANILA, Philippines — Budget carrier Cebu Pacific and AXA Philippines are expanding their partnership with the introduction of an affordable personal accident microinsurance called Piso Protect.

With the product, the insured can get accidental death or permanent disablement coverage of up to P250,000, daily hospitalization coverage of P1,000 per day for a maximum of P5,000, and a surgical cash benefit of P5,000.

The accident insurance can help cover the cost of hospitalization due to accidents for as low as P1 per day or P365 per year.

Cebu Pacific said flight purchase is not required to avail of Piso Protect.

“It has been our commitment to keep passengers’ safety and peace of mind our priority, and we are delighted to offer something relevant, valuable, and affordable, addressing needs that cover beyond travel,” Cebu Pacific vice president for marketing and customer experience Candice Iyog said.

The airline said the new offering comes at a critical time when the world is gradually transitioning to normalcy.

It said more people need accident insurance coverage, as accidents happen to nearly everyone anytime and anywhere.

Hospitalization can also be costly, which is why the carrier said it is better to be prepared for unforeseen instances.

“We are happy to continue our partnership with Cebu Pacific to offer affordable, high-value personal accident insurance that can help provide extra financial protection for all,” said Nandy Villar, AXA Philippines chief customer officer.