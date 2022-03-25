World Bank unit assists Quezon City in pandemic response

The International Finance Corp. (IFC) will support Quezon City in its pandemic efforts through the provision of advisory services to improve and help future-proof the city’s vaccination strategy and testing facilities.

MANILA, Philippines — The private sector arm of the World Bank Group will help Quezon City strengthen further its COVID-19 response efforts.

IFC will work with Quezon City to enhance the efficiency of the existing program and increase vaccination rates by improving and expanding vaccination centers, bolstering testing facilities, and strengthening vaccine logistics, among others.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said the partnership with IFC would help cover all bases and further solidify the city’s programs and projects to combat COVID, especially in terms of vaccination and testing initiatives.

“While Quezon City is already considered as ‘very low risk’ for COVID-19, we should not rest on our laurels and there must be no room for complacency,” Belmonte said.

IFC country manager Jean-Marc Arbogast said that supporting subnational governments and cities, which are often at the forefront of climate change and pandemic response efforts, is crucial.

IFC and the World Bank are also supporting Quezon City in assessing carbon mitigation-related investment opportunities with a focus on sustainable, safe, low-carbon, and resilient transport mobility and green corridors.

Since 1962, IFC has invested over $5.5 billion, of which over $3.5 billion was invested from its own account, in around 160 projects in the Philippines.

Strategic priorities in the country include reducing the impacts of climate change, deepening financial inclusion, promoting sustainable infrastructure and strengthening the capacity of the private sector.