^

Business

PPA earns P6.8 billion in 2021

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
March 21, 2022 | 12:00am
PPA earns P6.8 billion in 2021
PPA general manager Jay Santiago said the dividend payment, which represents 60 percent of the agency’s earnings last year, will be remitted to the Department of Finance today.
BusinessWorld / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) is remitting P4.08 billion in dividends to the national coffers after posting a net income of P6.79 billion last year.

PPA general manager Jay Santiago said the dividend payment, which represents 60 percent of the agency’s earnings last year, will be remitted to the Department of Finance today.

“The amount is 8.5 percent higher than what we remitted last year,” Santiago said.

“We also increased the percentage of the dividend remittance from 57 percent in 2020 to 60 percent in 2021 to help the government in its COVID-19 response, as well as offer enough flexibility in the delivery of services as the country starts to recover from the pandemic,” he said.

Santiago attributed the strong financial performance of the PPA to the sound fiscal foundation of the agency.

The PPA said it was able to post an average net income of P5.82 billion from 2016 to 2021, higher compared to the annual average of P2.97 billion during the previous administration.

It said its total contribution to the government in the form of taxes paid and dividend remittances from 2016 to 2021 stands at P43.98 billion.

The PPA and the Department of Transportation are set to inaugurate at least 13 more completed port projects before the term of the Duterte administration ends.

Among these projects are the Currimao Port in Ilocos Norte, Bulan Port in Sorsogon, Banago Port in Negros Occidental, Ports of Baybay and Palompon in Leyte, and the completion of the passenger terminal buildings in Batangas and Calapan.

“The projects that were completed also prepared the country to take in the shipping and logistical demands both from local and international players in the short- to mid-term as the world transition to the normal,” Santiago said.

“The remaining days of this administration are now focused on further streamlining systems and procedures to achieve seamless interconnectivity not only of the ports, but also its processes, resulting in efficiency across all aspects of PPA operations,” he said.

PHILIPPINE PORTS AUTHORITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Suspend excise taxes on fuel? Presidential bets drop their thoughts

Suspend excise taxes on fuel? Presidential bets drop their thoughts

1 day ago
Are presidential candidates in favor of suspending excise taxes?
Business
fbtw
Rising land values
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
Good news for landowners.
Business
fbtw
Suzuki to invest $1.3 billion in India electric vehicle production

Suzuki to invest $1.3 billion in India electric vehicle production

13 hours ago
"Suzuki's future mission is to achieve carbon neutrality with small cars," the company's president Toshihiro Suzuki said...
Business
fbtw
Suzuki to invest $1.3 billion in India electric vehicle production

Suzuki to invest $1.3 billion in India electric vehicle production

13 hours ago
"Suzuki's future mission is to achieve carbon neutrality with small cars," the company's president Toshihiro Suzuki said...
Business
fbtw
VP bets propose alternatives to P200 monthly ayuda for inflation-hit families
play

VP bets propose alternatives to P200 monthly ayuda for inflation-hit families

By Angelica Y. Yang | 4 hours ago
Seven vice presidential aspirants gave alternatives on what government should do instead of its planned P200-per-family-per-month...
Business
fbtw
Latest
PSEi may follow Wall St lead
By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
Local stocks may follow Wall Street’s lead this week, but a strong rally remains a thorny question in a market that still faces its share of risks chief among them the hawkish rate hike path the US Federal...
Business
fbtw
Filinvest REIT sees BPOs rebuilding on-site presence
By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
Filinvest REIT Corp. expects to see a boost in real estate leasing as business process outsourcing firms rebuild their on-site presence, a development that is seen to bode well for the company given its huge BPO...
Business
fbtw
Coseteng urges government to lift restriction on provincial buses
By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Former senator Nikki Coseteng is calling on the government to address the challenges currently being faced by bus operators and commuters alike due to restrictions on provincial buses in EDSA.
Business
fbtw
First hike
By Wilson Sy | 2 hours ago
Last Wednesday, the Federal Reserve implemented its first interest rate hike since 2018.
Business
fbtw
Family business
By Boo Chanco | 2 hours ago
There was this story about a politician who was told by his son that he wanted to take up engineering as a career.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with