Ukraine calls on Philippine business community to stop deals with Russia

File - Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) poses with Philippine's President Rodrigo Duterte (L) prior to their meeting at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi on October 3, 2019.

MANILA, Philippines — Ukraine is calling on the Philippine business community to terminate business deals with Russia.

In a statement, non-resident Ukraine Ambassador to the Philippines Olexander Nechytaylo said “every dollar earned by Russia will be used, directly or indirectly, to continue the criminal war in Ukraine.”

“We call to join ethically and socially responsible global businesses, which have already stopped or suspended operations with or in the Russian Federation, refusing to finance Russian violence, murders and crimes against humanity with their taxes,” Nechytaylo said.

Companies and brands from around the world have been suspending, exiting, or reducing business operations in Russia following its attack on neighboring Ukraine. The long list includes Ford, Harley-Davidson, Honda, Burger King, McDonald’s, Starbucks, Deloitte, H&M and Uniqlo.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said over 2 million left Ukraine due to the war.

Firms, together with individuals and other groups, have donated $300 million to UNCHR’s $500-million emergency program in Ukraine and its neighboring countries.

UNHCR needs about $500m for its emergency work in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.



So far we have received over $300m of which almost $200m from individuals, companies and foundations.



This is unprecedented: a sign of extraordinary solidarity with the people of Ukraine. — Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) March 10, 2022

Back home, the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines released a statement of solidarity with Ukraine “as they fight for their independence, sovereignty, and international integrity.”

The ECCP also underscored the war’s threat to the global economy.

“National business organizations and think tanks underscore that fragile economic recovery may be worsened by the spillover effects of the conflict on global consumer prices and supply of commodities,” the ECCP said.

“Rebound on world economies inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic will likewise be disrupted by the near-term inflation pressures globally brought about by the war against Ukraine,” it added. — Kaycee Valmonte