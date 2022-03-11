^

Business

Ukraine calls on Philippine business community to stop deals with Russia

Philstar.com
March 11, 2022 | 1:14pm
Ukraine calls on Philippine business community to stop deals with Russia
File - Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) poses with Philippine's President Rodrigo Duterte (L) prior to their meeting at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi on October 3, 2019.
Mikhail KLIMENTYEV / Sputnik / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Ukraine is calling on the Philippine business community to terminate business deals with Russia. 

In a statement, non-resident Ukraine Ambassador to the Philippines Olexander Nechytaylo said “every dollar earned by Russia will be used, directly or indirectly, to continue the criminal war in Ukraine.” 

“We call to join ethically and socially responsible global businesses, which have already stopped or suspended operations with or in the Russian Federation, refusing to finance Russian violence, murders and crimes against humanity with their taxes,” Nechytaylo said.

Companies and brands from around the world have been suspending, exiting, or reducing business operations in Russia following its attack on neighboring Ukraine. The long list includes Ford, Harley-Davidson, Honda, Burger King, McDonald’s, Starbucks, Deloitte, H&M and Uniqlo. 

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said over 2 million left Ukraine due to the war.

Firms, together with individuals and other groups, have donated $300 million to UNCHR’s $500-million emergency program in Ukraine and its neighboring countries. 

Back home, the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines released a statement of solidarity with Ukraine “as they fight for their independence, sovereignty, and international integrity.”

The ECCP also underscored the war’s threat to the global economy.

“National business organizations and think tanks underscore that fragile economic recovery may be worsened by the spillover effects of the conflict on global consumer prices and supply of commodities,” the ECCP said.

“Rebound on world economies inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic will likewise be disrupted by the near-term inflation pressures globally brought about by the war against Ukraine,” it added. — Kaycee Valmonte

EUROPEAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OF THE PHILIPPINES

RUSSIA

UKRAINE

UKRAINE-RUSSIA CRISIS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 10, 2022 - 6:33pm

Follow this page for updates on the economic consequences of the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Photo courtesy of AFP/Stefani Reynolds

March 10, 2022 - 6:33pm

Casual wear giant Uniqlo will suspend operations in Russia, parent company Fast Retailing says, days after its president defended staying open in the country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"Uniqlo has made everyday clothing available to the general public in Russia too, as part of our mission," the Japanese firm says in a statement.

"However, we have recently faced a number of difficulties, including operational challenges and the worsening of the conflict situation. — AFP 

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gov&rsquo;t says no extension of work-from-home setup for call centers

Gov’t says no extension of work-from-home setup for call centers

By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 days ago
This, despite renewed calls to extend work-from-home arrangements amid rising transport costs.
Business
fbtw
Converge hit by security breach

Converge hit by security breach

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Internet service provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has reported that it was hit by a security breach, although it said...
Business
fbtw
Trailblazer: Gloria Tan Climaco, SGV's first female chair, passes away at 69

Trailblazer: Gloria Tan Climaco, SGV's first female chair, passes away at 69

By Ramon Royandoyan | 22 hours ago
Climaco, fondly known as "Glo" to those close to her, died 69 years old, after an illustrious career as a titan of industry....
Business
fbtw
Public healthcare
By Boo Chanco | 15 hours ago
If there is one lesson we should have learned from two years of this pandemic is our need for a good public health system. The virus tested the limits of our anti-poor, pay-as-you-go healthcare system and revealed...
Business
fbtw
PAL makes major flight expansion

PAL makes major flight expansion

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is expanding significantly its overseas and local network as domestic travel restrictions...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Presidential bets urge action on rising fuel prices

Presidential bets urge action on rising fuel prices

By Xave Gregorio | 5 minutes ago
Contenders to be President Rodrigo Duterte's successor to Malacañang are urging his administration to act on the rapidly...
Business
fbtw
SEC approves CTS Global IPO

SEC approves CTS Global IPO

By Ramon Royandoyan | 44 minutes ago
The firm will be selling up to 1.375 billion common shares to the public, sold at P1 apiece.
Business
fbtw
Trade stood resilient amid lockdowns, Omicron variant surge in January

Trade stood resilient amid lockdowns, Omicron variant surge in January

By Ramon Royandoyan | 4 hours ago
Trade on the mend is a welcome development as the country looks to bounce back from a historic economic meltdown induced by...
Business
fbtw
Facebook eases rules to allow violent speech against 'Russian invaders'

Facebook eases rules to allow violent speech against 'Russian invaders'

5 hours ago
"We still won't allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians."
Business
fbtw
AREIT halted after board approves purchase of 6 towers through assets-for-shares swap

AREIT halted after board approves purchase of 6 towers through assets-for-shares swap

6 hours ago
AREIT has demonstrated excellence in a sector that rewards the marriage of cautious growth and stability.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with