

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
JICA offers Philippine help in disaster resilience
 


Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
February 27, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — The Japanese government will aid the Philippines in boosting its disaster resilience amid the country’s increased vulnerability to calamities.


The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Japan’s bilateral aid agency, has partnered with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to train Filipino engineers in building better coastal structures.


JICA and DPWH recently signed the Record of Discussion for the new Technical Cooperation Project, Capacity Development in Coastal Engineering for Disaster Resiliency.


The project targets to improve disaster risk reduction countermeasures through coastal engineering.


The project will come up with a human resource development plan to strengthen the DPWH’s capacity and know-how in building disaster-proof structures along coasts.


Based on the latest World Risk Index, the Philippines ranked eighth in the world as the most exposed and vulnerable country to natural disasters and is among those which need immediate actions.


Just before 2021 ended, Visayas and Mindanao were hit by Typhoon Odette, resulting in nearly P30 billion in damage to agriculture, infrastructure and private property.


Odette also destroyed more than 1.7 million houses in eight provinces, affecting nearly 10 million people.


As climate change worsens, JICA chief representative Eigo Azukizawa said it is important to pay attention and help vulnerable economies increase their capacity to cope.


“We will be sending Japanese experts on coastal engineering to share our experiences and also train local DPWH personnel on planning and designing structures in coastal areas and studying how existing laws and policies can be improved to bridge the gap in disaster management,” he said.


JICA has been working with the DPWH on other disaster mitigation projects such as the newly inaugurated retarding basins in Imus and Bacoor, and the ongoing Pasig-Marikina River Channel Improvement Project.


 










 









JICA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Ukraine war to weaken Philippines trade &ndash; think tanks








Ukraine war to weaken Philippines trade – think tanks



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
1 day ago 


The war between Ukraine and Russia will impact not only oil prices, but also agriculture commodities and likely lead to weaker...








Business
fbtw













Government has enough cash, national treasurer says







Government has enough cash, national treasurer says



 By Elijah Felice Rosales |
1 day ago 


The government has assured the public that it has enough cash to finance public services in case it fails to borrow P250 billion...








Business
fbtw













Education experience and education




By Francis J. Kong |
1 day ago 


Some clichés may not be accurate. Let me give you some of them.








Business
fbtw













Agriculture chief urges increased food production amid Ukraine conflict




By Catherine Talavera |
1 day ago 


The Department of Agriculture emphasized the need to boost local food production amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine as this will lead to higher global food prices.








Business
fbtw













 The economic team




By Boo Chanco |
2 days ago 


The one big saving grace of the Duterte watch is its economic team.








Business
fbtw










Latest









Inflation uptick feared in February as oil prices soar







Inflation uptick feared in February as oil prices soar



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
1 hour ago 


Economists are expecting an uptick in inflation due to rising global oil prices amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.








Business
fbtw













Frozen pork inventory up







Frozen pork inventory up



By Catherine Talavera |
1 hour ago 


The country’s inventory of frozen pork slightly increased in the third week of February as imports remained high, the...








Business
fbtw













Extended protection eyed for local cement industry







Extended protection eyed for local cement industry



By Louella Desiderio |
1 hour ago 


The government is evaluating the possibility of further extending a tariff shield extended to the local cement industry to...








Business
fbtw













Converge expands digital solutions







Converge expands digital solutions



By Richmond Mercurio |
1 hour ago 


Converge ICT Solutions Inc. continues to expand its digital solutions offering in line with efforts to become more than just...








Business
fbtw













Government dangles maiden $500 million green bond offer to US investors







Government dangles maiden $500 million green bond offer to US investors



By Elijah Felice Rosales |
1 hour ago 


The Department of Finance has urged American investors to extend sustainable financing to the Philippines by participating...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with