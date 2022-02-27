JICA offers Philippine help in disaster resilience

MANILA, Philippines — The Japanese government will aid the Philippines in boosting its disaster resilience amid the country’s increased vulnerability to calamities.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Japan’s bilateral aid agency, has partnered with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to train Filipino engineers in building better coastal structures.

JICA and DPWH recently signed the Record of Discussion for the new Technical Cooperation Project, Capacity Development in Coastal Engineering for Disaster Resiliency.

The project targets to improve disaster risk reduction countermeasures through coastal engineering.

The project will come up with a human resource development plan to strengthen the DPWH’s capacity and know-how in building disaster-proof structures along coasts.

Based on the latest World Risk Index, the Philippines ranked eighth in the world as the most exposed and vulnerable country to natural disasters and is among those which need immediate actions.

Just before 2021 ended, Visayas and Mindanao were hit by Typhoon Odette, resulting in nearly P30 billion in damage to agriculture, infrastructure and private property.

Odette also destroyed more than 1.7 million houses in eight provinces, affecting nearly 10 million people.

As climate change worsens, JICA chief representative Eigo Azukizawa said it is important to pay attention and help vulnerable economies increase their capacity to cope.

“We will be sending Japanese experts on coastal engineering to share our experiences and also train local DPWH personnel on planning and designing structures in coastal areas and studying how existing laws and policies can be improved to bridge the gap in disaster management,” he said.

JICA has been working with the DPWH on other disaster mitigation projects such as the newly inaugurated retarding basins in Imus and Bacoor, and the ongoing Pasig-Marikina River Channel Improvement Project.