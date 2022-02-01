

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
CREIT IPO attracts ESG investors
 


Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
February 1, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — Green and environmental, social and governance (ESG) investors are particularly taking strong interest in Citicore Energy REIT Corp. (CREIT), according to bankers.


CREIT is offering to the public 2.5 billion common shares at P2.55 per share to raise P6.4 billion.


Oliver Tan, CREIT president and CEO, said the P2.55 per share has an implied dividend yield of seven percent of projected 2022 earnings.


“This is to provide more upside for investors,” Tan said.


Ed Francisco, president of BDO Capital and Investment Corp., said interest is strong because CREIT offers investment opportunities in sustainability projects.


“We expect to see strong interest in the offering, considering its pioneering status as an energy REIT and a sustainable investment alternative in the renewables sector, among others,” Francisco said.


Citicore will be the first solar company in the country to do a REIT offering after several property companies listed their REITs in the past two years.


“We are very happy with the turnout of our virtual meetings and the overall positive interest in CREIT among those we have met. Most of the institutions, especially those who have integrated ESG as part of their investment process, are highly attracted to CREIT’s underlying business, which is renewable energy, and its sustainable angle,” said Ben Thomas Pa-ares, president and CEO of Unicapital Inc.


CREIT tapped Unicapital Inc., BDO Capital and Investment Corp., PNB Capital and Investment Corp., Investment & Capital Corp. of the Philippines (ICCP), CLSA Limited and CIMB Investment Bank Bhd (International Bookrunners) as its underwriters.


The offer period will run from Feb. 2 to 8 while the listing of the company’s shares has been set on Feb. 17.


CREIT will use net proceeds from its initial public offering to acquire properties within the Citicore Group, including properties owned by Citicore Solar Bulacan Inc. and Citicore South Cotabato, which operate solar plants.


 










 









CITICORE
REIT

















Philstar











 













    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







PAL names new president, CEO







PAL names new president, CEO



8 hours ago 


Flag-carrier Philippine Airlines named a new president and CEO, who will face the difficult task of shoring up the loss-making...








Business
fbtw













Philippine Airlines saga continues




By Iris Gonzales |
1 day ago 


Indeed, the Philippine Airlines saga continues – with a surprising plot twist of sorts.








Business
fbtw













The politics of franchises




By Boo Chanco |
1 day ago  


It was not surprising that the Duterte administration awarded the broadcast frequencies of ABS-CBN to political ally Manny Villar and the Quiboloy religious group. The frequencies were vacant for a year after they...








Business
fbtw













Postponement of key fundraising seen slowing DITO's telco rollout







Postponement of key fundraising seen slowing DITO's telco rollout



By Ramon Royandoyan |
9 hours ago 


Dito CME Holdings Corp.’s decision to defer a major fundraising activity has potential to hamper the rollout plans of...








Business
fbtw













Bank lending caps 2021 with sustained growth as economy heals







Bank lending caps 2021 with sustained growth as economy heals



By Ramon Royandoyan |
7 hours ago 


Bank lending grew in December last year as economic recovery goes underway.








Business
fbtw










Latest









Credit growth accelerates for 5th consecutive month




By Lawrence Agcaoili |
2 hours ago 


Credit growth accelerated for the fifth straight month, expanding at a faster rate of 4.6 percent in December from four percent in November, as the economy rebounded strongly last year.








Business
fbtw













Philippine recovery scorecard improves in December




By Louise Maureen Simeon |
2 hours ago 


The country’s own scorecard in terms of recovery likely improved in December as the economy is more open as COVID cases fell sharply.








Business
fbtw













Over 100 agriculture groups appeal vs RCEP entry




By Catherine Talavera |
2 hours ago 


Over 100 agriculture groups are appealing to the Senate to reject or at least defer the country’s membership in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, saying the sector is not prepared for free trade...



 




Business
fbtw













PSE suspends trading on Dito...




By Iris Gonzales |
2 hours ago 


The Philippine Stock Exchange yesterday ordered a trading halt on the shares of Dennis Uy’s Dito CME Holdings Corp. after the telco scrapped its P8-billion stock rights offering.








Business
fbtw





 







As telco assures investors of funding for rollout plans




By Richmond Mercurio |
2 hours ago 


Dito CME Holdings Corp. of Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy has assured the public that the company has funding options to support the network expansion of Dito Telecommunity despite cancelling an P8-billion stock...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with