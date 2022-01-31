

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Bank lending caps 2021 with sustained growth as economy heals
 


Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
January 31, 2022 | 6:38pm





 
loans
The economic devastation brought by the pandemic was so great that borrowers are still not borrowing while banks are hesitant to lend amid elevated unemployment rate.
Pixabay
 


MANILA, Philippines — Bank lending grew in December last year as economic recovery goes underway.


Data released by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Monday showed bank lending inched up 4.6% year-on-year to P9.6 trillion in December. That expansion was faster than the 4% print recorded in November, marking the fifth consecutive month of growth.


The latest figures were still an improvement compared to figures recorded at the end of 2020.


On a month-on-month basis, bank lending rose 0.4% in December, a performance that also meant more money circulated in the domestic economy during the month. A separate BSP report showed M3, a measure of money supply, surge 7.7% year-on-year in December to P15.3 trillion, albeit slower compared to the 8.3% recorded in November.


The figures show that the BSP's support to the economy, which involved slashing interest rates to 2%, has been absorbed by the economy. The rate cuts were meant to encourage credit growth in a time when the consumption-dependent Philippine economy suffered dismal activity then as a result of pandemic curbs.


Broken down, bank loans for production activities went up 5.8% year-on-year in December, slightly higher than 5.4% pace tallied in the previous month. Much of the increases came from credit extended to businesses engaged in information and communication, financial and insurance, and manufacturing.


Consumer loans continued to shrink in December amid relaxed restrictions then, although the contraction was softer at 5.7% on-year compared to the 7.1% decrease in November. The BSP noted the drop that happened despite the rise in credit card loans.


But bank lending could continue its nascent climb this year, as Jun Neri, lead economist at Bank of the Philippine Islands, sees it since the national government relaxed quarantine restrictions, such as reopening the country for international tourism, as daily infections continued to show steady declines.


"We will likely see high single-digit to low double-digit for this year on the recovery of high contact services such as restaurants and hotels," he said in a Viber message.


 




 





 









OMICRON VARIANT
PHILIPPINE BANK LENDING
PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Philippine Airlines saga continues




By Iris Gonzales |
21 hours ago 


Indeed, the Philippine Airlines saga continues – with a surprising plot twist of sorts.








Business
fbtw













The politics of franchises




By Boo Chanco |
21 hours ago 


It was not surprising that the Duterte administration awarded the broadcast frequencies of ABS-CBN to political ally Manny Villar and the Quiboloy religious group. The frequencies were vacant for a year after they...








Business
fbtw













ALI studies options for Manila Pen property




By Iris Gonzales |
21 hours ago 


Ayala Land Inc., the property development unit of the Ayala Group, will study its options for The Manila Peninsula hotel property in Makati.








Business
fbtw













Razon, Uy firms drop bids for port projects







Razon, Uy firms drop bids for port projects



By Richmond Mercurio |
21 hours ago 


International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) of tycoon Enrique Razon Jr. and Chelsea Logistics and Infrastructure...








Business
fbtw













 Philippine economy to reach $1 trillion by 2033 &ndash; IHS







Philippine economy to reach $1 trillion by 2033 – IHS



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
21 hours ago 


The Philippines is expected to enjoy a continued growth spurt in the next decade with economic output hitting $1 trillion...








Business
fbtw










Latest









PAL names new president, CEO







PAL names new president, CEO



3 hours ago 


Flag-carrier Philippine Airlines named a new president and CEO, who will face the difficult task of shoring up the loss-making...








Business
fbtw













Postponement of key fundraising seen slowing DITO's telco rollout







Postponement of key fundraising seen slowing DITO's telco rollout



 By Ramon Royandoyan |
4 hours ago 


Dito CME Holdings Corp.’s decision to defer a major fundraising activity has potential to hamper the rollout plans of...








Business
fbtw













AC Energy, partner to build their largest solar project&nbsp;in India







AC Energy, partner to build their largest solar project in India



By Angelica Y. Yang |
8 hours ago 


The Ayala-led company continues to ramp up its renewables initiatives across the region. 








Business
fbtw













UnionBank's net income grows 9% in 2021 as digital shift pays off







UnionBank's net income grows 9% in 2021 as digital shift pays off



By Ramon Royandoyan |
10 hours ago 


UnionBank of the Philippines saw profits inch up in 2021, thanks to its digital transformation strategy that allowed it to...





 


Business
fbtw













DITO "postpones" SRO for lack of interest







DITO "postpones" SRO for lack of interest



13 hours ago 


Will DITO receive the funding from the yet-to-be-finalized Chinese loans?








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with