Business
 
Customs ready to burn smuggled cigarettes
 


Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
January 31, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs has  issued an order to prioritize the destruction of smuggled cigarettes to avoid their pilferage.


Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero said  that prolonging the stay of contraband cigarettes in yards  raises the possibility of pilferage and illegal sale.


As such, Guerrero ordered authorities to comply with the reglementary period. Under Customs Memorandum Order 24-2021, contractors hired by the agency to destroy confiscated shipments must complete the procedure within 30 days.


By order of priority, Guerrero said smuggled cigarettes must be destroyed first among all seized goods. He also directed supervising teams to carry out a round-the-clock surveillance of illicit cigarettes kept in warehouses until they are destroyed.


Further, the Customs chief said additional representatives, apart from concerned regulators and state auditors, must be present during the destruction of the confiscated items to raise the transparency of the procedure.


In particular, the destruction of smuggled cigarettes must be attended by a representative from the registered owner of the smoking brand and from the local government unit where items will be destroyed, as well as members of the media.


Meanwhile, tobacco manufacturer Philip Morris International (PMI) Inc. commended the Department of Finance and the Customs for preventing the entry of smuggled cigarettes into the Philippines during the pandemic.


PMI noted the latest capture at the Port of Subic of three containers with 1,500 master cases of COO brand heated tobacco products worth P90 million. Authorities found out that the shipments lack an import permit from the National Tobacco Administration and tax stamps from the Bureau of Internal Revenue.


In December last year the Port of Subic also apprehended 500 master cases of the same brand valued at P30 million. The port has stepped up its measures in seizing illicit cigarettes, as it was reported to be the landing dock for such goods.


Data obtained by The STAR showed that the value of confiscated imports in 2021 nearly tripled to a record P28.43 billion, from P10.63 billion in 2020.


 




 





 









