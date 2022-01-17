2022 organizations’ guide to compliance

MANILA, Philippines — In a stricter regulatory environment, compliance is everybody’s business! Enhance your skills and update yourselves with the new laws, rules and regulations, and memorandum circulars/ orders issued by the regulating bodies.

To help organizations in their 2022 compliance, the Center for Global Best Practices will host various special programs from 1:30 to 4:45 p.m. in the first quarter of 2022 via Zoom:

Awareness Training and Updates on AMLA (Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 24 and 25).

New Year SEC Updates (Monday, Jan. 31).

Best Practices of Effective Boards (Tuesday, Feb. 8).

Masterclass in Writing Minutes of Meetings (Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 23 and 24).

Certification Course for Compliance Officers: An 11-session online training (Starting Wednesday, Mar. 2).

2019 Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines (Friday, Mar. 11).

These SEC-accredited programs will not only discuss laws, issuances and memorandum circulars, but will also provide interpretation and guidance on rules and regulations that are essential to every organization’s corporate compliance.

Key takeaways of the scheduled programs are applicable to board directors and management. They will guide organization in their regulatory compliance. The training will provide them with updates on recent developments that will prevent potential exposure to any liabilities that could harm the organization’s finances or reputation.

Registration is open to the general public. A must for members of the board and its senior management, corporate secretaries, compliance officers and practitioners, lawyers, and consultants. For details and to register, visit www.cgbp.org. You may also call Manila lines (+63 2) 8556-8968 / 69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148 / 59.

CGBP is an accredited training provider of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, PRC-Board of Accountancy, DILG-Local Government Academy and the Civil Service Commission.

Government employees and officials who enroll in these training programs will not be covered by Philippine Procurement Law or RA 9184 based on its Revised IRR’s Section 4.5-b, which classifies training and seminars as non-procurement activities. DBM circular 563 issued on April 22, 2016 also exempts public officials and government employees from the P 2,000-limit per day on training fees.