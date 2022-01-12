

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Partial award for reissued 5-year T-bonds
 


Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
January 12, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — The government yesterday snapped a three-week streak of failed biddings for Treasury bonds (T-bonds), although it only made a partial award as investors demanded yields above prevailing pricing.


The Bureau of the Treasury awarded less than two-thirds or P22.126 billion of the P35 billion in reissued five-year T-bonds, with a remaining life of four years and two months on offer.


Demand for the securities reached P58.277 billion, oversubscribing the auction by 1.66 times and beating by nearly a fourth the previous sale’s P46.648 billion.


The rate for the reissued T-bonds ballooned by 25 basis points to 4.012 percent as against its last offering in November last year. The average also exceeded by 19.3 bps the BVAL Reference Rate for four-year debt papers.


National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said a partial award was made to reject investors who filed for yields beyond market pricing. She added investors should be reducing their rate ask by now, as inflation sank for a fourth straight month to 3.6 percent in December.


Also, De Leon said the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has never faltered in its commitment to keep monetary support in place for as long as the economy requires.


“Highest submitted rate at 4.15 percent is way above fair value for the security,” De Leon said in a text message to reporters.


“Inflation will trend downward and BSP is patiently supportive to allow the economy to recover,” she said.


De Leon said the government is assessing how the US Federal Reserve’s plan to tighten monetary policies may affect the Philippines. For now, she said the economy could take solace in BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno’s principle to retain benchmark rates at record lows to support economic recovery.


The International Monetary Fund on Monday warned that emerging markets like the Philippines should brace for impact from the looming adjustments in the US. The Fed has sped up its taper of bond purchases and looks to raise rates at least thrice this year.


“Even without the IMF warning, [we] have been mindful of Fed actions, but we take comfort in Governor Diokno’s statements of being patiently accommodative to support the recovery,” De Leon said.


Diokno vows that the withdrawal of stimulus measures will take place without a timeline to leave some room for flexibility in case the pandemic drags on.


 










 









TREASURY BONDS

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest













 
Trending







Markets mixed as era of cheap cash draws to a close







Markets mixed as era of cheap cash draws to a close



8 hours ago 


While the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant plays on nerves, traders are now coming to terms with the imminent end...








Business
fbtw













IMF warns emerging economies about economic turbulence




By Lawrence Agcaoili |
January 11, 2022 - 12:00am 


Multilateral lender International Monetary Fund has warned emerging economies including the Philippines about bouts of economic turbulence amid the hawkish stance of the US Federal Reserve as well as the stubbornly...








Business
fbtw













Stocks snap downturn as bargain hunters enter







Stocks snap downturn as bargain hunters enter



By Iris Gonzales |
1 day ago 


Philippine stocks yesterday recovered last week’s losses, leading gainers across Asia, as lower valuations prompted...

 






Business
fbtw













Consumption to remain muted this year







Consumption to remain muted this year



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
1 day ago 


Private consumption is expected to stay muted this year as the labor market remains challenging and as households continue...








Business
fbtw













PSEi to grow in 2022 as economy reopens, elections are held







PSEi to grow in 2022 as economy reopens, elections are held



By Ramon Royandoyan |
9 hours ago 


FMIC noted this uptrend is highly possible since strict quarantine restrictions in months past were not imposed, giving the...








Business
fbtw










Latest









Trade gap balloons to $4.7 billion




By Louise Maureen Simeon |
January 12, 2022 - 12:00am 


The country’s trade shortfall widened to a record high in November as the economy reopened, with imports, particularly oil, flowing in at faster-than-expected pace.








Business
fbtw













Partial award for reissued 5-year T-bonds




By Elijah Felice Rosales |
January 12, 2022 - 12:00am 


The government yesterday snapped a three-week streak of failed biddings for Treasury bonds, although it only made a partial award as investors demanded yields above prevailing pricing.








Business
fbtw













SPIA Development Consortium gets OPS for Sangley







SPIA Development Consortium gets OPS for Sangley



By Richmond Mercurio |
1 hour ago 


A powerhouse consortium of local and foreign companies has secured the original proponent status (OPS) for its unsolicited...








Business
fbtw













NPL ratio eases to 8-month low in November




By Lawrence Agcaoili |
January 12, 2022 - 12:00am 


The non-performing loan ratio of Philippine banks declined to an eight-month low of 4.35 percent in November last year from 4.42 percent a month ago, as the industry’s asset quality continues to improve amid...








Business
fbtw













Not back to square one




By Boo Chanco |
January 12, 2022 - 12:00am 


Just when we thought things were starting to get better, it suddenly turned scarier than ever. The daily tally of COVID cases last Dec. 21, 2021 was 168. By Jan. 1, it was 3,617 and as of Jan. 8 it was 26,458.








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with