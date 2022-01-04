Nestle Philippines mounts product, fund drive for Odette relief

MANILA, Philippines — Nestlé Philippines is mounting a drive to distribute P22 million worth of its food and beverage products in Typhoon Odette affected areas.

At the same time, under Nestlé Cares, an employee volunteering program which helps serve the needs of communities, Nestlé employees have raised relief funds internally out of their own pockets. With the company matching employees’ contributions peso for peso, the amount totals over P2 million, to be turned over to the Philippine Red Cross for recovery and rehabilitation efforts.

Nestlé has identified specific locations in Eastern and Western Visayas as well as Mindanao for which aid will be provided, as well as local government units to partner with for the prompt distribution of various Milo, Bear Brand and Nescafe products.

For their part, Nestlé distributors and logistics partners are actively and fully committed to participating in the initiative. They are shouldering the logistics of transferring the goods to their destinations.

“As the Kasambuhay ng Pamilyang Pilipino, we seek to reach out to those who have been severely impacted by Typhoon Odette, those who have lost loved ones, whose homes have been destroyed,” said Nestlé Philippines chairman and CEO Kais Marzouki.