

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Nestle Philippines mounts product, fund drive for Odette relief
 


The Philippine Star
January 4, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — Nestlé Philippines is mounting a drive to distribute P22 million worth of its food and beverage products in Typhoon Odette affected areas.


At the same time, under Nestlé Cares, an employee volunteering program which helps serve the needs of communities, Nestlé employees have raised relief funds internally out of their own pockets. With the company matching employees’ contributions peso for peso, the amount totals over P2 million, to be turned over to the Philippine Red Cross for recovery and rehabilitation efforts.


Nestlé has identified specific locations in Eastern and Western Visayas as well as Mindanao for which aid will be provided, as well as local government units to partner with for the prompt distribution of various Milo, Bear Brand and Nescafe products.


For their part, Nestlé distributors and logistics partners are actively and fully committed to participating in the initiative. They are shouldering the logistics of transferring the goods to their destinations.


“As the Kasambuhay ng Pamilyang Pilipino, we seek to reach out to those who have been severely impacted by Typhoon Odette, those who have lost loved ones, whose homes have been destroyed,” said Nestlé Philippines chairman and CEO Kais Marzouki.


 










 









NESTLE PHILIPPINES

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Agriculture damage from 'Odette' climbs to P10-B







Agriculture damage from 'Odette' climbs to P10-B



By Ramon Royandoyan |
7 hours ago 


Agriculture accounted for 10.18% of the country's gross domestic product in 2020.









Business
fbtw













Local shares open 2022 with losses as Omicron fears take hold







Local shares open 2022 with losses as Omicron fears take hold



By Ramon Royandoyan |
9 hours ago 


Local shares opened 2022 bleeding as investors succumb to fears over the fast-spreading Omicron variant.








Business
fbtw













At least 10 firms to make PSE debut this year







At least 10 firms to make PSE debut this year



By Iris Gonzales |
1 day ago 


At least 10 companies are looking to debut on the Philippine Stock Exchange this year to raise funds for expansion, hopeful...








Business
fbtw













Singapore economy rebounds from virus-induced recession







Singapore economy rebounds from virus-induced recession

 

15 hours ago 


This brought full-year economic growth to 7.2 percent, reversing a 5.4 contraction in 2020, the country's worst since independence...








Business
fbtw













Build back better




By Boo Chanco |
January 3, 2022 - 12:00am 


US President Biden came up with a good slogan or program tag to describe what we should be doing to rehabilitate damaged infrastructure. Build Back Better captures the idea that we should not just Build Build Build...








Business
fbtw










Latest









Cebu Pacific names new CFO







Cebu Pacific names new CFO



By Richmond Mercurio |
1 hour ago 


Cebu Air Inc., the operator of budget carrier Cebu Pacific, announced the appointment of a new chief finance officer.








Business
fbtw





 







FMIC forecasts average inflation at 4.4% last year







FMIC forecasts average inflation at 4.4% last year



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
1 hour ago 


Prices of goods and services likely averaged at 4.4 percent last year, the same forecast as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas...








Business
fbtw













GCash users plant milestone 1 million virtual trees in GForest







GCash users plant milestone 1 million virtual trees in GForest



By Richmond Mercurio |
1 hour ago 


The environmental sustainability feature on the GCash app has hit a new milestone, as more users are helping contribute in...








Business
fbtw













Smart speeds up 5G network adoption







Smart speeds up 5G network adoption



By Richmond Mercurio |
1 hour ago 


Smart Communications Inc. said it would accelerate 5G adoption in the country this year and enable more customers to maximize...








Business
fbtw













Mining sector getting back on track







Mining sector getting back on track



By Catherine Talavera |
1 hour ago 


The country’s mining industry had a lot to be happy about last year.








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 














 























Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with